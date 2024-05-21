Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch says he discovered a 'club in disarray' upon replacing Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022.

The American coach was named successor to the revered Argentine following a hiring process led by ex-director of football Victor Orta and was, at the time, deemed to play similar football to Bielsa.

While Marsch did steer Leeds clear of the drop during his first season in charge, his time at Elland Road came to an end after 11 months with the club struggling to retain their Premier League status during 2022/23.

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo following his appointment as Canadian national team boss ahead of Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Marsch has once more reflected on his time at Leeds, pulling no punches when it comes to describing his experience working alongside those above him in the club hierarchy.

“It’s almost like the higher that I went the more disappointed I was, in the way that things operated," he said. "People think Leeds is such a big club but if you peel the veil away, we were a club that was in disarray when I got there.

“It was very financially a mess and it made then managing everything very difficult. But I decided to take that on and I tried to do the best I could with it. It was a mess before I got there and shortly after I left it was a mess again.”

Leeds were subsequently relegated to the Championship last May and have this year fought to reclaim their spot in the top flight under new boss Daniel Farke and majority owner 49ers Enterprises, headed up by Paraag Marathe, who has assumed Andrea's Radrizzani's role as club chairman.

Last summer's transfer window saw incoming trio Farke, technical director Gretar Steinsson and recruitment consultant Nick Hammond wrestle with contractual issues inherited from the previous regime and wantaway players, eventually resulting in several departing on season-long loans, as stipulated in the terms of their Elland Road deals following relegation.