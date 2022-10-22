Leeds United are putting the final touches on their preparations for their clash with Fulham on Sunday.

It has been a difficult run for the Whites, who are sliding down the table following a disappointing run of form, leaving Jesse Marsch under pressure.

In contrast, Fulham are in good rom, sitting in the top half, and they have already cost one manager his job this week, defeating Aston Villa 3-0 in a game that saw Steven Gerrard axed.

Leeds and Marsch will be hoping to avoid a similar fate this weekend, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Struijk fitness

Leeds star Pascal Struijk is set to face a late fitness test ahead of Sunday’s clash with Fulham. Struijk has impressed this season, filling in at full-back for Junior Firpo, and doing well there despite being a centre-back by trade.

The detail has emerged via Premier League injury expert Ben Dinnery, who lists Struijk as 50/50 to make it back on time for the clash, detailing that the Dutchman will face a late fitness test. It will be interesting to see if Struijk makes it back and whether Leeds risk him, even if he does pass as fit.

Brereton-Diaz latest

Leeds are said to be falling behind in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton-Diaz. The striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Blackburn, out of contract next summer and so far resisting contract talks.