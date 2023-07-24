Leeds United handed potential boost over £21m ‘animal’ who is on the departure list

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United remain in a constant state of uncertainty while the transfer window is open. A large amount of their players are being eyed up by opposition teams and, with the desire to play top flight football, it’s expected that there could be further exits on the cards this summer.

The Whites have already lost Rodrigo, who signed for Qatar outfit Al-Rayyan earlier this month, and Tyler Roberts who has joined Birmingham City. The likes of Robin Koch has also joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan. Other big names have been tipped to leave Elland Road ahead of the upcoming Championship season but Leeds have had something of a boost in the tale of one potential departure.

Luis Sinisterra has been linked with a summer exit despite only signing for the club last summer. Leeds have been bracing themselves for offers for both him and Wilfried Gnonto, but it seems departure talks are on ice right now for the Colombian international.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, despite the expectation that Sinisterra would be moving on pretty quickly after the relegation, ‘nobody has tested’ Leeds for his signature so far. This isn’t to say that Leeds may make it through the entire window without moving him on but it’s certainly a promising sign so far.

The 24-year-old, who was described as an ‘animal’ by compatriot Juan Cuadrado after scoring a brace against Mexico from off the bench last year, does not have an overly ambitious price tag on his head either. Leeds are reportedly looking to simply make back the £21 million they paid for the winger last summer, despite his current contract running until 2027.