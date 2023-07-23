Leeds United's predicted Championship finish after fresh Whites viewing as new big exit looms

Leeds United have now provided two viewings of the team under new boss Daniel Farke – but where are the Whites now predicted to finish in the 2023-24 campaign?

Leeds took in their second pre-season friendly in front of fans on Saturday through the visit of AS Monaco who recorded a 2-0 victory at the LNER Community Stadium in York. The defeat followed a 2-0 reverse against arch rivals Manchester United in Oslo in the club’s first pre-season friendly of the summer.

In between, Leeds took in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Barnsley who were thumped 9-1. Austrian international defender Max Wober wore the captain’s armband in that contest but Wober is now reportedly close to sealing a switch to German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach on loan but with a permanent option being discussed.

Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch have already exited the stage on loan deals as part of a summer in which Leeds have lost star man Rodrigo to Qatar side Al-Rayyan on a permanent deal. Ethan Ampadu has so far been the only recruit, joining from Chelsea for £7m and impressing upon his debut in Saturday’s friendly against Monaco.

Here, we run through the very latest predicted finishing positions based on the very latest odds for next season’s Championship as of Sunday afternoon.

24th: Rotherham United (relegated) Odds for the title: 200-1.

23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated) Odds for the title: 150-1.

22nd - Huddersfield Town (relegated) Odds for the title: 80-1 (with eight firms).

21st: Birmingham City Odds for the title: 80-1 (with three firms).