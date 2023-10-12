Leeds United handed blow as 13-goal summer target signs new contract with rival club

Daniel Farke had been looking to reunite with his former player.

Leeds United endured a rollercoaster summer transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League last season. After learning of their fate, a lot of key players opted to leave the club before the Championship term started, leaving the Whites and new boss Daniel Farke with a lot of work to do to plug the gaps left behind.

Leeds managed a pretty good haul but a lot of names remained on the rumour mill after Deadline Day. Like pretty much all other clubs, they weren’t able to get their hands on every player linked to an Elland Road switch. One player they didn’t sign was Josh Sargent, who Farke had previously worked with at Championship rival side Norwich City.

Back in August, the link between Leeds and Sargent emerged as they added him to the list of potential new attacking players to bring to Elland Road. Last season, the 23-year-old contributed 13 goals and two assists in the Championship while playing across a number of positions, including centre-forward, attacking and central midfielder, and both right and left wing. The US international has already notched four goalscoring contributions this season in as many league appearances. He is currently sidelined by an ankle injury.

Obviously, Leeds’ interest in Sargent did not progress any further but Farke would have certainly been keen to link up with his former player. The boss only spent a matter of months with the player before his departure in November 2021 but it would have been enough to see Sargent’s potential.