Leeds midfielder Marc Roca has taken to life at Elland Road with relative ease, having joined from German giants Bayern Munich.

There were reservations over the Spaniard’s adaptation to the Premier League, which is widely regarded as one of the more physically demanding divisions in European football.

However, speaking to the Official Leeds United Podcast, Roca has revealed a potential reason why he has adapted so quickly to life in England’s top flight.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Marc Roca of Leeds United celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"I think it helped me a lot,” Roca says, describing the muscle-building programme he undertook at Bundesliga champions Bayern.

"Because when I went to Germany I was like 74 kilos, now I'm like at 81 kilos. I started to doing a lot of strength training and I think it's very important to go for every duel. For every match it's very important to physically to be as fit as you can.

"And yes, for me it is an important part as well your physique.”

Roca has been commended for his tackling ability during the early portion of his Leeds career, as well as his ability to play ambitious, ball-progressing forward passes.

The midfielder ranks highly among his Premier League counterparts for passes made into the final third this season.