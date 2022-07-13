Leeds goalkeeper Elia Caprile has sealed a permanent transfer to Italian club Bari after a successful loan spell with Aurora Pro Patria last season.

Caprile joined Leeds in January 2020 but did not manage to make a first-team appearance for the Whites, despite being a regular for the Under-23s during 2020/21.

The 20-year-old was a Premier League 2 Division 2 title winner with Leeds last year, however sought regular minutes at senior level before the 2021/22 campaign commenced.

The young Italian has remained behind Illan Meslier in the pecking order at Elland Road and with last summer’s arrival of Norway Under-21 international Kristoffer Klaesson, the stopper moved out on loan.

In picking up 13 clean sheets for Pro Patria last term, Caprile alerted Bari sporting director Ciro Polito – a former goalkeeper himself – of his ability.

The club executive confirmed to the YEP last month that a deal was close to being agreed.

Elia Caprile during a pre-season friendly for Leeds United last summer (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

That move has now been completed as the youngster signs what is understood to be a three-year deal in Puglia.

Caprile will compete for the No. 1 spot with veteran ‘keeper Pierluigi Frattali at Stadio San Nicola, which holds 58,270 fans and is currently undergoing renovations ahead of the side's return to Italy’s second tier.