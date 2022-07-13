Raphinha is set to become a Barcelona player this week after an agreement was reached with Leeds United for a £55 million transfer.

The Brazil international will complete his dream move, subject to a medical in Spain taking place today, becoming Leeds’ record sale.

The YEP understands Leeds will receive the bulk of Raphinha’s fee up front, totalling somewhere in the region of £50 million with ‘significant add-ons’ to be paid at a later date.

Raphinha is set to become a Barcelona player ending his time at Elland Road (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Interest from Chelsea and Arsenal has subsided in recent days after it was made clear Raphinha’s preferred move was the Catalan club.

It is not thought there will be a snag in negotiations over personal terms with the 25-year-old content delegating to agent and former Barcelona midfielder Deco.

Raphinha will fly out for a medical today with a view to completing his transfer this week.

A brief statement from Leeds United read: “We can confirm that an agreement in principle has been reached with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Raphinha.

"The player will now undergo a medical in Spain.﻿”