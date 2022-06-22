The Italian goalkeeper is close to a permanent return to his homeland this summer, says Bari executive Ciro Polito.

The club's sporting director has told the YEP that the deal to sign Caprile is 'almost final'.

SALE: Elia Caprile is on the verge of joining Italian Serie B club Bari (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Caprile spent last season on loan at Pro Patria in Serie C, keeping 13 clean sheets in all competitions en route to the promotion play-offs, although the team were unsuccessful in moving up a division.

Bari were also in Serie C last year, and were promoted at the end of 2021/22, ending a four-year absence from Italy's top two tiers after going bankrupt in 2018.

Caprile is expected to leave for a small fee as the 20-year-old only has two years remaining on his Leeds United contract.

He signed for the Whites in 2020, appearing predominantly for the Under-23 side as Leeds' youngsters were crowned Premier League 2 Division 2 champions in 2021.

Seeking regular first-team minutes, Caprile was sent on loan last summer and immediately became Pro Patria's No. 1 in northern Italy.

Despite Kristoffer Klaesson's tricky adaptation to English football following his move from Valerenga last year, the Norway Under-21 international remains ahead of Caprile in the pecking order at Elland Road, as understudy to Illan Meslier.

The Italian is yet to feature for United's first-team while Klaesson made his senior debut for the club during the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year.

Caprile will compete with veteran goalkeeper Pierluigi Frattali for the No. 1 jersey at Stadio San Nicola, which holds 58,270 fans and is currently undergoing renovations ahead of the side's return to Serie B.

Former Leeds striker Mirco Antenucci is currently a Bari player; the 37-year-old has one year remaining on his deal at the southern Italian club.

Caprile has previously spoke of his intention to one day represent Italian giants Napoli.