Leeds United’s fans have had their say on the weekend’s defeat at Fulham.

A 94th-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal condemned Leeds United to a second Premier League defeat of the season at Fulham - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday afternoon’s 1-0 defeat at Craven Cottage.

NEIL GREWER

Harsh and cruel sums up the latest poor result from the capital.

But, on this occasion, Leeds deserved more, losing to an unfortunate own goal in the 94th minute from Gabi Gudmundsson.

The back five had been impressive with stand-in keeper Karl Darlow never being seriously threatened except for two attempts from outside the area.

Leeds had more than held their own until Fulham introduced new signing, Kevin, who added that ‘difference’ which Leeds lacked and were seeking in the transfer window.

Only when he was in possession did Fulham truly threaten and it was his shot and Darlow’s excellent save which resulted in the corner from which Fulham profited.

Ethan Amphadu’s return was welcome and he controlled the Leeds performance. But Leeds lacked that killer instinct, with only half-chances being created. The effort and desire were there but not the quality.

Currently, Leeds lack the goals required for survival. All Leeds fans know this, and this will be Daniel Farkes focus going forward.

Credit to Gudmundsson for apologising to the fans after the final whistle and to the magnificent support.

Man of the match: Karl Darlow.

“It’s not all doom and gloom”

ANDY RHODES

After such a battling display, a last-minute defeat is always hard to take.

Leeds fought well and were deserving of a point at Fulham, but it wasn’t to be.

The defeat means that questions will again be asked about the Whites’ ability to create chances and score goals.

Fulham created the more dangerous chances throughout despite Karl Darlow looking confident enough in goal and, in the end, there was nothing he could do about the winner.

Leeds now need to go to Wolves and do what they haven’t done in any of their four games so far – score from open play.

You would imagine that Leeds have highlighted Wolves as a team to take crucial points from, but the signs haven’t been encouraging so far.

It’s not all doom and gloom, the defence is looking good against the sides you would think will finish in the bottom half of the table.

Urgency, creativity and that little bit of flair are needed before two tough home games in a few weeks time.

Man of the match: Sean Longstaff.

“Or perhaps it never really went away”

DAVID WATKINS

That old London curse seems to be back with a vengeance, or perhaps it never really went away.

Nine consecutive Premier League defeats in the capital would suggest so. There wasn’t much between these sides – and, in that respect, it was very similar to the Everton and Newcastle games too.

Leeds continued to look capable at the back and solid if not spectacular in midfield, mirroring what Fulham had to offer in those areas. But, once again, the lack of anyone with real vision for a killer pass in that central midfield area meant our forward line was feeding on scraps and chances were at a premium.

Karl Darlow admittedly kept Leeds in the game as the second half progressed and Fulham got more into their stride, two world-class saves denying Harry Wilson and substitute Kevin.

Hence, although Leeds had double the number of goal attempts that the home side managed, Fulham produced the better quality.

In the end, it was a last-minute fluke of a goal that meant, once again, Leeds would trudge back home from the capital empty-handed.

Cursed indeed!

Man of the match: Karl Darlow.

“Has to improve and pretty quick”

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds fell to defeat at Fulham thanks to a injury-time own goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson but most fans will think they deserved at least a point from the game.

Alas, another defeat in London; the jinx continues. However, Leeds did well and, with better finishing from Calvert-Lewin, would have been one up. His weak header from the centre of the penalty box dropped lamely nto the welcome arms of Leno.

Sean Longstaff was so unlucky when his shot was tipped onto the bar by Fulham’s keeper. A decent half by the team in black.

In the second half, Leeds maintained their discipline and kept Fulham out after the London side upped the ante.

The game seemed to be heading for a draw but, after Kevin’s shot was saved superbly, the resulting corner in injury time was flicked on by Lukic and it hit Gudmundsson and flew past Darlow to give Fulham the three points.

Leeds didn’t deserve to lose and could have left London with at least a point, maybe a win. What is certain is that an attack that still has to register a goal in open play has to improve and pretty quick or Farke and his team could be in for a long couple of months.

Man of the match: Karl Darlow (two superb saves and could do nothing with the own goal).

MIKE GILL

Sometimes, it's just not your day.

The Whites were heading for a precious and well-earned point when disaster struck. And the hammer blow came too late in the game for United to respond.

The first half belonged to the Whites as they dominated the midfield, and it was good to see Ethan Ampadu back as he orchestrated and organised a solid-looking defence.

Noah Okafor caught the eye, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked lively without producing the killer punch.

Sean Longstaff went closest when his rasping shot grazed the top of the crossbar.

Fulham gradually came back into the game in the second half, but Karl Darlow put on the sort of performance that made you wonder why he has spent large periods of his career as a second option.

His saves from Harry Wilson's free kick and a goalbound effort from Kevin were from the top drawer.

Kevin's effort forced a corner, which resulted in the unfortunate Gabriel Gudmundsson sending a bullet-like header into his own net. Not even Darlow could stop that one!

Man of the match: Karl Darlow