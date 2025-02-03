Leeds United have been linked with a deadline-busting move for the Southampton striker amid ongoing interest in Cameron Archer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have been handed a boost in their reported late pursuit of Adam Armstrong with a move to fellow interested club Middlesbrough effectively ruled out by local media.

Armstrong emerged as a possible deadline-day target for Leeds around Monday lunchtime, with the Daily Mail suggesting he could be allowed to leave Southampton before the 11pm deadline. Elland Road chiefs have already been in contact with the Saints regarding Cameron Archer, but saw a recent loan approach knocked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will ‘stay awake’ right up until the deadline in case an opportunity to sign Archer arises, with hope a signing or two for Southampton could start a domino effect. But if the Daily Mail report is to be believed, one of his teammates is also being considered.

Any late move for Armstrong was expected to see Leeds compete with Middlesbrough but the Northern Echo now looks to have poured cold water over speculation surrounding a move to the Riverside. They claim Michael Carrick’s side have been ‘priced out’ of a move due to Southampton’s loan demands.

Middlesbrough are in the market for a striker and should soon confirm the loan signing of Kelechi Iheanacho from Sevilla, with the Nigerian international already undergoing medical tests. His arrival would also fill Boro’s fifth and final matchday loanee spot, therefore effectively killing hope of another temporary move for Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the report’s claim that Boro were unable to meet Southampton’s loan demands would suggest the south coast club are open to losing Armstrong, who like Archer has fallen out of favour under new manager Ivan Juric. Those demands could either include some kind of permanent clause - be it an option or obligation to buy - or full wage coverage for the Premier League striker.

If Southampton were to demand an obligation to buy be inserted into any loan deal, then Leeds will be left with a significant decision to make and little time to make it. Armstrong’s record at Championship level is impressive - he registered 24 goals and 13 assists in 49 league games last season - but Premier League football hasn’t proven so fruitful.

Money committed to an obligation is money that cannot be spent in the summer, once Leeds’ status for the 2025/26 campaign is confirmed. Such a scenario is also thought to be a consideration if Archer becomes available, with the 23-year-old prolific in the second-tier but equally struggling in the Premier League.

Leeds have shown their desire to sign a new striker this month amid ongoing doubts over the long-term availability of Patrick Bamford. The 31-year-old has been out since New Year’s Day with a hamstring injury and regularly struggled for fitness over the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his absence, Leeds have only two first-choice strikers available and one of them is Mateo Joseph, who is still only 21-years-old and yet to enjoy a consistent run of starts in the white shirt. Joel Piroe is currently Farke’s first-choice frontman and scored twice in Saturday’s 7-0 thumping of Cardiff City.