Leeds United have been linked with a deadline day transfer for Southampton forward Adam Armstrong who is reportedly being made available by the Premier League club.

Armstrong is the subject of reported interest from Leeds and Middlesbrough ahead of the 11pm deadline with both sides in the market for a centre-forward.

Boro appear close to announcing the loan signing of Kelechi Iheanacho from Sevilla on a loan deal until the end of the season following Emmanuel Latte Lath's £22.5 million exit for Atlanta United in MLS. The Riversiders appear keen to further supplement Michael Carrick's squad with a promotion push via the Championship play-offs looking likely this term.

Leeds, meanwhile, are 'staying awake' to the possibility of a new addition in attack due to Patrick Bamford's ongoing injury problems. The forward is expected to make a return to team training later this month but due to the length of time he has spent sidelined and the player's track record in that department, United do not expect to have the 31-year-old available for each and every matchday between now and the end of the season.

Without Bamford, Leeds' two remaining centre-forward options are Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph - both of whom scored in the 7-0 rout of Cardiff City at the weekend - after Joe Gelhardt was allowed to go on loan to Hull City.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Armstrong has a proven track record in the Championship and scored the only goal for Southampton during the play-off final victory over Leeds last May. In 232 second tier appearances, the Newcastle-born striker has scored 77 goals and assisted a further 33. This season, Armstrong has struck only twice in 20 outings for the Saints, but minutes have dwindled under new head coach Ivan Juric as the team make a late bid to escape an immediate return to the Championship.

Armstrong was an unused substitute for Southampton on Saturday as the south-coast club recorded only their second league win of the season against Ipswich Town.

The Daily Mail report Armstrong is to be made available before tonight's transfer deadline with Juric appearing to prefer Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu to lead the line.

Leeds saw an approach for another Southampton attacker Cameron Archer rebuffed last week, although Elland Road interest remains in the hope of a deal potentially being struck.