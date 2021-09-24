Leeds United given potential January boost whilst youngster outlines future ambitions
Leeds United are counting down the hours towards Saturday's return to Premier League action at home to West Ham - and we bring you all the latest Whites headlines in one place here.
Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round up has you covered.
Reported Whites midfield target could be snapped up in January
Reported Leeds United and Newcastle target Glen Kamara could leave Rangers in January despite only just signing a new deal, according to reports.
His new contract is said to include a release clause that could see him snapped up in the near future. (Football Insider).
Marcelo Bielsa's pre-West Ham press conference
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa held his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's clash against West Ham on Thursday afternoon.
The rise and rise of Charlie Cresswell
Charlie Cresswell stood approximately 6ft 2ins before his head coach discussed him in the press conference to preview Leeds United versus West Ham United, but walked a little taller around Thorp Arch after.
Selfless Marcelo Bielsa encourages staff to push on in own pursuits
Marcelo Bielsa takes no credit for Diego Flores’ step into management and insists his dream is for his Leeds United staff to ‘abandon’ him in pursuit of their own.
Whites youngster outlines aims after signing new deal
Liam McCarron has shared his hopes for the future after signing a new two-year deal with Leeds United.
