Leeds United given potential January boost whilst youngster outlines future ambitions

Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round up has you covered.

Reported Whites midfield target could be snapped up in January

Reported Leeds United and Newcastle target Glen Kamara could leave Rangers in January despite only just signing a new deal, according to reports.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW DEAL: Glen Kamara, above, has signed a new contract at Rangers but could reportedly still be lured away from the club in January. Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images.

His new contract is said to include a release clause that could see him snapped up in the near future. (Football Insider).

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer news at our round up piece HERE

Marcelo Bielsa's pre-West Ham press conference

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa held his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's clash against West Ham on Thursday afternoon.

Read what Bielsa had to say HERE and the latest team news HERE

The rise and rise of Charlie Cresswell

Charlie Cresswell stood approximately 6ft 2ins before his head coach discussed him in the press conference to preview Leeds United versus West Ham United, but walked a little taller around Thorp Arch after.

Read the latest on the rise of the young Whites defender HERE

Selfless Marcelo Bielsa encourages staff to push on in own pursuits

Marcelo Bielsa takes no credit for Diego Flores’ step into management and insists his dream is for his Leeds United staff to ‘abandon’ him in pursuit of their own.

Read what Bielsa had to say about Flores and his staff HERE

Whites youngster outlines aims after signing new deal

Liam McCarron has shared his hopes for the future after signing a new two-year deal with Leeds United.

Read the story on the progress of the young left winger turned left back HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.