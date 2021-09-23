Leeds United team news - Marcelo Bielsa without trio and awaiting news on others ahead of West Ham United clash
Marcelo Bielsa will definitely be without international trio Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford for the game against West Ham United and is playing the waiting game on others.
Bielsa was without Bamford and Luke Ayling for the midweek Carabao Cup trip to Fulham, the pair having picked up ankle and knee issues respectively at Newcastle United last Friday night. Raphinha also came off with what Bielsa said was a suspected hip problem at St James' Park and he too did not feature in the cup.
The Argentine already had the suspended Pascal Struijk and already injured Koch and Llorente unavailable, along with Jack Harrison who tested positive for Covid-19.
“Llorente, Koch and Bamford won't be available," said Bielsa.
"The rest of them, I couldn't tell you either way.
"Don't think I'm holding back information. Players are subject to the evolution of whether it will allow them to play. If i said whether they definitely were or were not going to play then I would not be certain. So I cannot confirm either alternative.”
Harrison would be permitted to play against the Hammers at Elland Road, but having had to train at home during isolation may not be fully prepared for the game, Bielsa revealed.
"With regards to the protocol he would be in a condition to play but just because the rules say that he can, doesn't mean that he is ready to play," he said.