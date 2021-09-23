STILL OUT - Patrick Bamford will miss Leeds United's Premier League game against West Ham through injury. Pic: Getty

Bielsa was without Bamford and Luke Ayling for the midweek Carabao Cup trip to Fulham, the pair having picked up ankle and knee issues respectively at Newcastle United last Friday night. Raphinha also came off with what Bielsa said was a suspected hip problem at St James' Park and he too did not feature in the cup.

The Argentine already had the suspended Pascal Struijk and already injured Koch and Llorente unavailable, along with Jack Harrison who tested positive for Covid-19.

“Llorente, Koch and Bamford won't be available," said Bielsa.

"The rest of them, I couldn't tell you either way.

"Don't think I'm holding back information. Players are subject to the evolution of whether it will allow them to play. If i said whether they definitely were or were not going to play then I would not be certain. So I cannot confirm either alternative.”

Harrison would be permitted to play against the Hammers at Elland Road, but having had to train at home during isolation may not be fully prepared for the game, Bielsa revealed.