‘This is what I’ve been working for’ - Liam McCarron shares ambition after signing a new deal with Leeds United

Liam McCarron has shared his hopes for the future after signing a new two-year deal with Leeds United.

The 20-year-old, who has been at the club for two seasons, wants “to play at Elland Road with a full stadium, to be in the first team, just to keep playing as many games as I can”.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He played a key role for the Under-23s last season as Mark Jackson’s side stormed to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title in their first year of competing at that level.

With McCarron’s contract due to expire at the end of this season, director of football Victor Orta has secured the youngster for the foreseeable future by committing him to Elland Road until 2023.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” McCarron told LUTV.

“This is what I’ve been working for ever since I’ve come, and I feel like now is the right opportunity to get this deal done.”

Liam McCarron pens a new deal. Pic: Leeds United Football Club

This season, the 20-year-old has bagged himself a place in Marcelo Bielsa’s matchday squad on three occasions and, having observed former Under-23s team-mate Pascal Struijk work his way into the first team, McCarron is hungry for more.

“It’s tough, it’s more intense. I feel like now I’m in the right place to take the step”, he said. “This year, hopefully, will be my year. When I see young boys like myself breaking into the first team, it inspires me to hopefully get there one day.”

One way McCarron hopes to achieve his goals is by emulating first-team utility player Stuart Dallas, who has been successfully deployed in a number of positions as versatility has proved a trait much-prized by head coach Bielsa.

McCarron himself has shown himself capable in this regard, having transitioned successfully from a left-winger to a left-back role.

Liam McCarron in action for Carlisle. Pic: Peter Norton

McCarron said: “Stuart Dallas is versatile; he can play anywhere really. I’d like to take a bit of his game and try and adapt it into mine so, if the time does come, I can play any position on the pitch.”

He added: “Since I’ve joined, I’m more versatile, playing much more positions; my fitness is much greater.

“I’m just, overall, a much better player.”

Leeds recently tied down centre-half prospect Charlie Cresswell to a new deal.

Pascal Struijk has progressed from the Under-23s into the first team. Pic: Alex Livesey

The defender started alongside Kalvin Phillips in a makeshift back line in midweek against Fulham in the Carabao Cup and impressed with his performance.

Next in line for a new deal among Jackson’s Under-23s could be Nohan Kenneh, who signed a two-and-a-half-year contract in January 2020, or 17-year-old Kris Moore, who is still on a two-year scholarship that expires next summer.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.