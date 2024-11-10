Massive twist as Leeds United landscape changes upon ex-Whites man decision

The Championship promotion race picture is now clear heading into the international break.

The Leeds United landscape has changed once more in dramatic fashion after an ex-Whites man’s error.

Leeds moved back into the Championship’s second automatic promotion place through Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to QPR but dropped back down to third after Sheffield United’s 1-0 success in Sunday’s Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Success for Chris Wilder’s side put the Blades back into second and level on points with leaders Sunderland, both sides two points ahead of third-placed Leeds and with a four-point gap back to the chasing back.

Fifth-placed Burnley then had the chance to move within two points of Daniel Farke’s side with a victory in Sunday afternoon’s home clash against Swansea City but the contest looked destined to end in a goalless draw deep into second half stoppage time.

Burnley, though, were awarded a 92nd-minute penalty after a handball decision against ex-Whites midfielder Matt Grimes and Jay Rodriguez converted the spot kick to seal a 1-0 win for Scott Parker’s side.

The success leaves the Clarets in fourth place, just two points behind Leeds who themselves are two points adrift of both Sunderland and Sheffield United in the division’s automatic promotion places.

Burnley are two points ahead of fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Watford, both of whom enjoyed weekend wins.