Leeds United get fresh big backing with new boost expected in club's promotion quest

Things are expected to get even better for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Leeds United will head for Wednesday night’s clash at Coventry City with fresh big backing and another new boost expected in the club’s Championship promotion quest.

Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites now have a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley and a hugely better goal difference after Saturday’s results.

As Burnley were held to a goalless draw at Portsmouth, Farke’s side walloped Cardiff City 7-0 at Elland Road to take their goal difference to plus 41 - a huge plus 16 better than Burnley’s.

Due to their FA Cup involvement, Leeds now face a quick return to league action with Wednesday night’s clash at an 11th-placed Coventry side who have won four games in a row under boss Frank Lampard.

The bookmakers, though, have issued more big backing for Farke’s Whites who are strong favourites to bag another three points from their midweek assignment at the CBS Arena.

Despite home advantage and their recent form, Coventry can be backed at 16-5 to beat Leeds who are odds-on with every bookmaker.

Farke’s men are no bigger than 10-11 but as short as 7-10 with some firms and the draw is as big as 14-5.

Burnley are also still in the FA Cup and play on Tuesday night at home to Oxford United. Despite their flurry of goalless draws, the bookmakers confidently expect a Clarets victory, Scott Parker’s side no bigger than 1-2 but as short as 4-11 with some firms.

A Burnley win would slash the gap to Leeds down to two points ahead of United’s Wednesday night clash at Coventry which would act as a Whites game in hand.

Sheffield United are already out of the FA Cup and take in their next league game on Saturday afternoon at home to Portsmouth. Leeds host Millwall in the FA Cup fourth round the same day.