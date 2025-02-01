Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds dished out a 7-0 hammering to Cardiff City - and then received even more good news.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s hammering of Cardiff City was served with an extra big boost via a key promotion rival setback.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began the weekend sat two points clear at the top of the Championship and with a three-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds then absolutely destroyed Cardiff in a 7-0 Elland Road romp and then learned that key rivals Burnley had only managed a goalless draw from their clash at Portsmouth, further boosting United’s promotion hopes.

Sheffield United recorded a 1-0 win at Derby County which kept the Blades just two points adrift but Burnley’s failure to win has left Leeds with a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots with 16 games left.