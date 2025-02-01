Massive extra Leeds United boost after Cardiff City hammering as key rivals setback changes autos picture

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 1st Feb 2025, 17:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds dished out a 7-0 hammering to Cardiff City - and then received even more good news.

Leeds United’s hammering of Cardiff City was served with an extra big boost via a key promotion rival setback.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began the weekend sat two points clear at the top of the Championship and with a three-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds then absolutely destroyed Cardiff in a 7-0 Elland Road romp and then learned that key rivals Burnley had only managed a goalless draw from their clash at Portsmouth, further boosting United’s promotion hopes.

Sheffield United recorded a 1-0 win at Derby County which kept the Blades just two points adrift but Burnley’s failure to win has left Leeds with a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots with 16 games left.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice