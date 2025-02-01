Massive extra Leeds United boost after Cardiff City hammering as key rivals setback changes autos picture
Leeds United’s hammering of Cardiff City was served with an extra big boost via a key promotion rival setback.
Daniel Farke’s Whites began the weekend sat two points clear at the top of the Championship and with a three-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.
Leeds then absolutely destroyed Cardiff in a 7-0 Elland Road romp and then learned that key rivals Burnley had only managed a goalless draw from their clash at Portsmouth, further boosting United’s promotion hopes.
Sheffield United recorded a 1-0 win at Derby County which kept the Blades just two points adrift but Burnley’s failure to win has left Leeds with a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots with 16 games left.
