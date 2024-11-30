Leeds United get fresh big backing in club's promotion quest with Whites 'preferred' to key rivals
More strong backing has presented itself for Daniel Farke's Leeds United side who are 'preferred' to a key rival as the club's promotion quest continues.
Leeds will conclude a busy week with today's lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers who moved just two points off the play-offs with Wednesday night's 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough.
Rovers also have a game in hand and a decent home record yet the bookmakers have issued more strong backing to Farke's Whites who have been made odds-on favourites to leave Ewood Park with another three points.
Leeds are odds-on with every single bookmaker - albeit only just - in being no bigger than 10-11 but as short as 4-5 with some firms. John Eustace's hosts can be backed at just shy of 4-1 at 17-5 whilst the draw is on offer at 11-4.
Joel Piroe generally tops the first scorer market at around the 5-1 mark. Yuki Ohashi is rated the main Rovers threat but the Japan international forward is still as big as 9-1 to get the game's first goal and Leeds have the first seven players in the first scorer market.
After last night's big clash between Sheffield United and Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley both face difficult away games today but the bookmakers much prefer the Whites to the Clarets.
Scott Parker's side begin the day just two points behind Leeds and visit 14th-placed Stoke City in a 3pm kick-off. Burnley are favourites for the contest but still very much odds against in being a best priced 29-20. Stoke are only 9-4 whilst the draw is on offer at 12-5. The Potters are odds-on at 8-13 to take three points or one.
