Predicted Leeds United line-up at Blackburn Rovers with changes as star returns amid fresh injury worry and attacking switch

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 16:12 BST
Leeds United will conclude a busy week with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Daniel Farke’s side returned to the top of the Championship with Wednesday night’s 3-0 win at home to Luton Town but Farke then revealed a fresh injury worry concerning full-back Sam Byram. The defender was taken off for Max Wober midway through the second half and then sent for scans on a hamstring injury. Farke, though, was optimistic of having the versatile full-back available for the clash at Ewood Park for which another Whites player is definitely back. Left back Junior Firpo has now finished serving his three-match ban for his headbutt on Millwall’s Danny McNamara in this month’s 1-0 defeat at The Den. Byram had been deputising for Firpo at left back in his absence. Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev remain out injured with knee injuries whilst Isaac Schmidt has only just returned to training after hernia surgery. But Farke has other big selection headaches, not least with his front four following an impressive bench impact from Dan James in Wednesday night’s win against the Hatters. Largie Ramazani is also now back in the mix but not yet an option to start following his recovery from an ankle injury. With James only making the bench, Willy Gnonto, Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe filled the front four positions against Luton. Leeds are now heading for their third game in six days at Blackburn and this is the XI that we think will step out at Ewood Park.

Clear first choice keeper and ever-present so far this season - one of just two Whites men to have played every minute of every league game.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Clear first choice keeper and ever-present so far this season - one of just two Whites men to have played every minute of every league game. Photo: George Wood

Clear first choice right back and another easy call.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Clear first choice right back and another easy call. Photo: George Wood

One of the rocks at the back, and back in business with another clean sheet against Luton after a bit of a mess with three goals conceded at Swansea. Has missed just four minutes of Championship football so far this season - coming off injured in the closing stages of the defeat to Burnley.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

One of the rocks at the back, and back in business with another clean sheet against Luton after a bit of a mess with three goals conceded at Swansea. Has missed just four minutes of Championship football so far this season - coming off injured in the closing stages of the defeat to Burnley. Photo: Nigel French

Particularly good against Luton and captain in the absence of injured skipper Ampadu. The second ever-present along with Meslier, yet to miss a Championship minute this term.

4. Pascal Struijk

Particularly good against Luton and captain in the absence of injured skipper Ampadu. The second ever-present along with Meslier, yet to miss a Championship minute this term. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Back from suspension and very likely back in the team with Byram an injury doubt, and would probably have returned to the XI in any case, despite the usual impressive contribution from the reliable Byram. The first of two changes.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Back from suspension and very likely back in the team with Byram an injury doubt, and would probably have returned to the XI in any case, despite the usual impressive contribution from the reliable Byram. The first of two changes. Photo: Alex Davidson

What a player, what a signing, quickly becoming one of the first names on the team sheet and let's see what startling figures he can now produce at Blackburn,

6. CM: Ao Tanaka

What a player, what a signing, quickly becoming one of the first names on the team sheet and let's see what startling figures he can now produce at Blackburn, Photo: Ryan Hiscott

