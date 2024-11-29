Daniel Farke’s side returned to the top of the Championship with Wednesday night’s 3-0 win at home to Luton Town but Farke then revealed a fresh injury worry concerning full-back Sam Byram. The defender was taken off for Max Wober midway through the second half and then sent for scans on a hamstring injury. Farke, though, was optimistic of having the versatile full-back available for the clash at Ewood Park for which another Whites player is definitely back. Left back Junior Firpo has now finished serving his three-match ban for his headbutt on Millwall’s Danny McNamara in this month’s 1-0 defeat at The Den. Byram had been deputising for Firpo at left back in his absence. Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev remain out injured with knee injuries whilst Isaac Schmidt has only just returned to training after hernia surgery. But Farke has other big selection headaches, not least with his front four following an impressive bench impact from Dan James in Wednesday night’s win against the Hatters. Largie Ramazani is also now back in the mix but not yet an option to start following his recovery from an ankle injury. With James only making the bench, Willy Gnonto, Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe filled the front four positions against Luton. Leeds are now heading for their third game in six days at Blackburn and this is the XI that we think will step out at Ewood Park.