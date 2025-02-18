Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United manager’s substitutions worked wonders to break Sunderland hearts.

Joe Rothwell has revealed that Daniel Farke predicted a set-piece goal as he and Pascal Struijk were preparing to come on against Sunderland on Monday.

The pair’s 71st-minute introduction completely changed the game as Leeds United came from 1-0 down to beat promotion rivals Sunderland 2-1. Farke’s side were a goal down at the time and on course for their first home defeat since September, before Struijk and Rothwell twice combined to send Elland Road into rapture.

Leeds dominated much of the game but were left frustrated, with countless set-piece opportunities passing them by due to poor delivery or a lack of aerial threat beyond Joe Rodon. But things were different when Patrick Roberts tripped Junior Firpo, with Rothwell’s inch-perfect cross met by his rising fellow substitute Struijk.

The pair would combine again deep into added-time, with Rothwell showing the composure to cut onto his left foot during a second-phase set play before swinging another cross onto Struijk’s head. It was a truly game-changing substitution from Farke and one he foresaw making the difference.

“Buzzing. The way the game was panning out we knew there were going to be opportunities there,” Rothwell told LUTV. “There’s no better way to win it than the last kick of the game. We had them camped in their half for most of the game but it was about executing the final pass. Just before me and Pasc came on, [Farke] did say we were going to score from a set play so it's nice for that to come off.

“Obviously I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed [to start] but the way the lads have played the last few games, the manager felt it was only right to keep them in and rightly so. I knew if I got an opportunity today I'd have to come on and do something. Thankfully I did that, setting up two goals, I've given him a bit of a headache for the next game.”

Struijk’s second goal sparked absolute chaos inside Elland Road, with fans rushing down from their seats to celebrate with the players while Farke was booked for encroaching on the pitch. And those scenes continued long beyond the final whistle on a night reminiscent of last season’s 3-1 win over Leicester City - which will be one year old on Sunday.

“We had a bit of an unlucky one down at their place so it was nice to be on the right end of one this time,” Rothwell said. “We've had a couple of last gasp winners but this one definitely felt the sweetest. Confidence is really high. I’m not sure how many unbeaten we are but winning only breeds confidence and the more we can do that the more confident everyone will get.”

And on the post-match celebrations, he added: “That's what it's all about. I don't think there's been many games this season where it's been a full house for so long after full-time. You can see how much it meant to us and the fans too, so it gives us a good building block going into another massive game on Monday.”