Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu thanked teammate and matchwinner Pascal Struijk during the pair's post-match interview with Sky Sports on Monday night.

Leeds clinched all three points against Sunderland courtesy of Struijk's two late goals at Elland Road to turn the fixture on its head following Wilson Isidor's first half opener for the Black Cats.

Sunderland went in at the break a goal to the good after the Frenchman's expert centre-forward play had given the visitors a lead.

Isidor's run down the right-hand channel, tussling with Leeds skipper Ampadu, resulted in the ex-Zenit St Petersburg forward rolling United's Wales international captain and firing into the net, via Illan Meslier's left-hand post.

Speaking after the match, Ampadu felt he was at fault for Leeds' first concession in seven matches.

"I was frustrated at myself, the team work so hard and a little bit of poor defending from me made them [Sunderland] go one-nil up. I think first half we controlled the game, we were setting the tempo, trying to play. When the other team sits back, we've faced it many a time, it's about breaking them down. We always have the confidence, whether that's first minute or 95th minute - whatever it was - that we're going to score," the club captain told Sky Sports.

"Thanks to Pascal for saving me. I've told about four times now, I might tell him again tomorrow morning. It can be frustrating, but we always back ourselves."

On the scenes that ensued at full-time, Ampadu added: "Eruption, chaos, didn't know what was going on, a lot of joy. It was a good feeling to share it with the fans. They want this as much as we do so to deliver at the end might be a little bit sweeter sometimes for them, might be a little bit nervous for us, but towards the end you could see how excited they were."

The skipper gathered the entire Leeds squad and staff into a huddle on the pitch at full-time before delivering a message in front of the jubilant home support. Manager Daniel Farke gestured for Sky cameras to keep their distance from the team huddle as Ampadu delivered his rallying cry.

Leeds go into next week's top-of-the-table clash against second-place Sheffield United as league leaders once more, having been toppled temporarily by the Blades over the weekend.

The Whites have 13 games remaining this season and are seven points clear of Burnley in third, whilst Monday's result opens a 10-point gap on fellow automatic promotion chasers Sunderland in fourth.