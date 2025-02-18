Leeds United matchwinner Pascal Struijk has hailed the importance of another three points against a Championship promotion rival.

The Dutchman nodded beyond goalkeeper Anthony Patterson twice during the closing stages of Leeds' 2-1 win over Sunderland at Elland Road on Monday night to open up a 10-point gap between the Whites and the Black Cats.

Leeds would have dropped to second in the table for at least an entire week if not for Struijk's second half introduction from the bench, after fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United made it four wins from their last four over the weekend, leapfrogging Leeds into top spot.

But, it was Leeds and Struijk who would have the last laugh, basking in wild Elland Road celebrations as the central defender's 95th-minute header sealed all three points.

Whilst opening up a double-digit gap on the north-east club who returned to Wearside empty-handed, Leeds have also moved seven points clear of third-place Burnley having played the same number of matches.

"Really big [moment in our season]," Struijk told Sky Sports at full-time. "I think it's important from us that we win and get the three points today. It's a big step in the season so far, we want to keep the distance with the ones that are chasing the same thing as us. So, I think it's really important that we got the three points today."

Another of Daniel Farke's substitutes Joe Rothwell was provider for both of Leeds' goals on the night, finding Struijk's head with a pinpoint delivery from a set-play on 78 minutes, before finding the Dutchman's run into the six-yard box during the final minute of stoppage time for Leeds' winner.

"I could see from the bench that sometimes there were chances from corners. We had a lot we didn't capitalise on them. Maybe one but you only dream of scoring more goals as a centre-back," Struijk added, when asked whether he could ever have envisaged coming on to score twice.

Struijk has recently returned from a hamstring injury picked and has so far been restricted to appearances from the bench with Farke still cautious about a potential recurrence given the defender missed the second half of last season with a problem which was also not thought to be severe upon initial inspection.

However, the 25-year-old's impact in arguably Leeds' toughest fixture at Elland Road this season makes a strong case for his reintroduction to the starting lineup versus Sheffield United next week.