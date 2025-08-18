Leeds United linked with new full-back transfer

Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours during the back end of the summer window

It is just under 12 hours until Leeds United are back in Premier League action following a two-season hiatus. Elland Road will soon open its gates as the Whites welcome Everton at 8pm tonight with Daniel Farke hopeful of making a statement in his first match of the season.

Monday Night Football could also see Leeds’ latest arrival Dominic Calvert-Lewin don the Whites shirt for the first time with his potential Elland Road debut coming against his former side.

Ahead of Leeds’ first Premier League match of the 2025/26 season, here are the latest transfer stories from their top-flight rivals...

EFL clubs suffer Everton transfer heartbreak

Everton could soon hand Championship clubs Derby County and Preston North End transfer heartbreak if they decide to keep hold of their promising midfielder Harrison Armstrong, according to sports journalist Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Rams and following the success of the spell, Derby are hoping to have him back at Pride Park. Leeds’s former rivals Preston North End are also in the mix to battle for Armstrong’s signature but incomings at Everton could mean David Moyes opts to keep hold of the rising star.

The Toffees have had their eye on Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma. The defensive midfielder’s recent fall out with new Spurs’ manager Thomas Frank has opened up a potential relocation, and it is now highly likely that any moves the Toffees can make regarding the 28-year-old Ivorian Coast star will determine how keen Moyes is to part ways with the 18-year-old Armstrong.

Leeds’s £6m full-back battle

Leeds have been looking to bring in a new full-back this transfer window with Isaac Schmidt having said he wishes to join Werder Bremen on loan before the end of the summer.

According to the DailyMail, the new Whites man could well be Leicester City’s James Justin with an agreement reportedly close to being agreed upon. Farke’s side are expected to pay a fee of £6m for the Foxes man who is hopeful of returning to Premier League football with Leeds this season.

Despite no longer being a Premier League footballer, there are suggestions that the Leicester man is better than the full-backs the Whites currently have. With Jayden Bogle’s fitness a continuing concern; Gabriel Gudmundsson needing time to adapt to the Premier League and Schmidt hopeful of moving away from Elland Road, Justin’s transfer is set to be a priority.