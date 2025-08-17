Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed his move to Leeds United on Friday afternoon.

New Whites striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has delivered a beaming personal message on his move to Leeds United with a proud three-word description of Elland Road.

England international forward Calvert-Lewin became a free agent this summer upon his contract at Everton expiring and Leeds unveiled the striker as their eighth signing of the summer on Friday afternoon.

Calvert-Lewin spent nine years with Everton whom he joined back in the summer of 2016 but the striker has quickly hailed his new home in a beaming personal message.

Taking to his Instagram page, Calvert-Lewin wrote: “An extremely proud day for me and my family signing for this great football club. Elland Road...My new home. I can’t wait to get started. LEEDS LEEDS LEEDS.”