David Moyes will take his Everton side to Elland Road to face Leeds United for the Premier League opener on Monday night.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton boss David Moyes has served up Leeds United praise ahead of Monday night’s Premier League clash at Elland Road and saluted the latest piece of Whites transfer business.

Moyes steered Everton to a 13th-placed finish in the 2024-25 campaign upon succeeding Sean Dyche in January and newly-promoted Leeds provide his side’s first test of the new Premier League campaign at Elland Road on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Moyes served up praise for United’s “brilliant” support and ground as he warned of a tough opening test against Daniel Farke’s Whites.

The Everton boss also saluted the club’s capture of former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the club’s eighth signing of the summer but declared plenty of confidence in his own side’s chances - backed by last season’s solid end to the campaign.

"A tough game,” said Moyes at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“It's a brilliant stadium, brilliant support. A one-club city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a tough game when you go to a newly-promoted side right away, but we finished the season really well, especially with our away form. So, hopefully, we can continue that."

“I've had a really good relationship with him”

Pressed on United’s move for former Toffees striker Calvert-Lewin, Moyes declared: “I'm pleased for Dom because I've had a really good relationship with him. I didn't really get a chance to work with him. He picked up the injury - I think it was Brighton - and we only really got him back on the last day.

"I think I had one game or two games with Dom. But we found the financials too much at the time and we chose to move on.

"I'm really pleased he's got himself sorted out and gone to Leeds United and it's a really good club."