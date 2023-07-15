Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

'History' - Rasmus Kristensen on Leeds United exit and 'convinced' Roma view on defender

Rasmus Kristensen has reflected on his Leeds United departure to AS Roma whose general manager has made a confident claim about the Dane.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read

Leeds spent £10m to sign Danish international right back Kristensen from RB Salzburg last summer but the 26-year-old has now departed the relegated Whites to join Serie A side Roma on loan until the end of June next year.

Speaking to Roma’s official website, Kristensen revealed his excitement at the move as the club’s general manager Tiago Pinto made an assured prediction about what the Dane would bring to Jose Mourhino’s team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I'm proud to be part of this great club – you can feel the history as soon as you walk in here,” said Kristensen to asroma.com. “Roma's European success in recent years made me want to play for this club even more. I can't wait to have my every day life here.”

'CONVINCED': AS Roma on Leeds United's departing Rasmus Kristensen, above. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images.'CONVINCED': AS Roma on Leeds United's departing Rasmus Kristensen, above. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images.
'CONVINCED': AS Roma on Leeds United's departing Rasmus Kristensen, above. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images.

Tiago Pinto, Roma’s general manager, added: “Rasmus is a player we've been tracking for a long time, even before he joined Leeds, and now we finally have the chance to bring him to Rome. He has accumulated a great deal of experience despite his young age. We're convinced that he will boost our defensive options and make our squad even stronger.”

Related topics:Leeds