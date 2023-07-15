Leeds spent £10m to sign Danish international right back Kristensen from RB Salzburg last summer but the 26-year-old has now departed the relegated Whites to join Serie A side Roma on loan until the end of June next year.

Speaking to Roma’s official website, Kristensen revealed his excitement at the move as the club’s general manager Tiago Pinto made an assured prediction about what the Dane would bring to Jose Mourhino’s team.

“I'm proud to be part of this great club – you can feel the history as soon as you walk in here,” said Kristensen to asroma.com. “Roma's European success in recent years made me want to play for this club even more. I can't wait to have my every day life here.”

'CONVINCED': AS Roma on Leeds United's departing Rasmus Kristensen, above. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images.