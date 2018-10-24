Leeds United footballer Mallik Wilks appears in Leeds court charged with violent offences linked to West Indian Carnival stabbing

Leeds United footballer Mallik Wilks has appeared in court charged with violent offences linked to a stabbing at the city's West Indian Carnival.

Wilks, 19, is facing a trial after appearing before Leeds Magistrates' Court today to face two charges over an incident in August last year.

Mallik Wilks appears at Leeds Magistrates Court

The teenager entered not guilty pleas to a charge of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Maggie Cavanagh said the assault charge arises out of the "carnival in Chapeltown" in which a man sustained "quite serious injuries".

Ms Cavanagh said the violent disorder was linked to the same incident which involved "group violence" and the use of weapons.

She added: "There were serious injuries caused."

Wilks, wearing a green hooded top and tracksuit bottoms, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and enter not guilty pleas during the five-minute hearing.

Outlining the violent disorder offence, the court clerk said it is alleged that, at Chapeltown Road, on August 28, 2017, Wilks "used or threatened unlawful violence and...as such would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for his or her safety."

The assault occasioning actual bodily harm offence is alleged to have taken place on the same date.

Ms Cavanagh made an application for the case to be committed to Leeds Crown Court because of the seriousness of the charges.

The court heard CCTV footage is to be used as evidence in the case.

District Judge Adrian Lower committed the case to Leeds Crown Court where Wilks will appear on November 21.

Wilks was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

The teenager made his debut for Leeds United against Sutton United in the FA Cup on January 27, 2017.

He is currently with Doncaster Rovers on a six-month loan period, ending in January, scoring five goals in 17 appearances.

Wilks has also had loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Grimsby Town during his time with the Elland Road Club