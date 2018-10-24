Leeds United issue statement as Mallik Wilks charged with violent offences linked to stabbing

Leeds United confirmed that Mallik Wilks would remain on loan at Doncaster Rovers and said the striker was “vehemently and consistently” maintaining his innocence after being charged with violent offences linked to a stabbing in Leeds.

Wilks, 19, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning to face two charges over an incident which occurred at the West Indian Carnival in Chapeltown in August of last year.

Mallik Wilks appeared in court in Leeds today

He pleaded not guilty to charges of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will next appear on November 21 after the case was committed to Leeds Crown Court.

Prosecutor Maggie Cavanagh told the court today that the allegations against Wilks relates to trouble in which a man sustained "quite serious injuries".

Wilks’ appearance came less than 24 hours after he played in Doncaster’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Leeds loaned the forward to Rovers in July, on a deal which runs until January. Wilks has played 17 times for Doncaster and scored five goals.

Leeds issued a statement this afternoon saying: “Leeds United are aware of the criminal charges received by Mallik Wilks following an incident which occurred in August 2017.

“Mallik has vehemently and consistently maintained his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

“The club will monitor the progress of the case before making further comment.

“Wilks is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers were he will remain until the agreement expires.”

Wilks has played just once for Leeds’ senior side, in an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Sutton United in 2017, and his contract at Elland Road expires at the end of this season.

He has previously completed spells on loan at Accrington Stanley, where he earned a League Two winners’ medal, and Grimsby Town.