Leeds United: Wilks kicks off Doncaster loan stint with three goals in three games

Mallik Wilks said he is relishing the scrap to stay in Doncaster Rovers’ starting side after stepping up his impressive start at the Keepmoat Stadium with a third goal in three games.

The Leeds United striker, who joined Doncaster on a half-season loan last month, marked his debut for Rovers with a strike in their first match of the season at Southend United and followed it up with further finishes against Wycombe Wanderers and Scunthorpe United.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

A 36th-minute effort at Scunthorpe yesterday helped earn Doncaster a place in the League Cup’s second round and the 19-year-old is making a splash in League One having moved out of Leeds on loan for the third time this summer.

Wilks spent time with Accrington Stanley, where he earned a League Two winners’ medal, and Grimsby Town last term but has coped so far with a move into a higher level of the EFL.

The forward is into the last year of his contract with Leeds and is attempting to force himself into the reckoning at Elland Road having played just once for the club in an FA Cup defeat to Sutton United in January 2017.

Speaking after his strike at Scunthorpe, Wilks said: “There’s nothing better than when you’re starting games and scoring and winning them too.

There’s nothing better than when you’re starting games and scoring and winning them too. Mallik Wilks

“When you’re performing well you have to fight to stay in the team.

“There’s a lot of pressure on us to stay in the side but long may it continue.”

Doncaster, under new manager Grant McCann, are competing to return to the Championship for the first time since suffering relegation in 2014.

Wilks has earned quick popularity with his early displays and the teenager said. “I’ve had a lot of comments from the Rovers fans over social media which have been nice.

“I’ll like them or I’ll reply back to them sometimes, I’m not going to block that out.

“I love having a laugh with them and I’m really enjoying it here.”