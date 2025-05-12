Former Leeds United coach Robbie Keane has won April's Manager of the Month award in the Hungarian top flight.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keane is in charge at Hungary's most successful club Ferencvaros having taken over from Pascal Jansen at the beginning of the year.

The Irishman assumed control of the team with Ferencvaros sitting second in the table but has returned the club to top spot after a successful April in which the club won all four league matches, whilst qualifying for the country's major cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferencvaros also recorded their largest win of the season - a 7-0 demolition of Nyiregyhaza Spartacus - last month, which culminated in Keane being awarded the Manager of the Month prize.

The 44-year-old previously won the Israeli Premier League with Maccabi Tel Aviv during his one season at the helm and could be on course for a second league title in as many seasons if his Ferencvaros side maintain their form through the final two league matches.

The ex-Leeds striker could even be on for a domestic double if Ferencvaros can defeat Paksi FC in the Magyar Kupa final on Wednesday.

Ferencvaros, commonly known by the club's fans as 'Fradi', are three points clear of 2nd place Puskas Akademia in the Hungarian top flight. The team have 10th-place Fehervar and ETO Gyor, currently in fourth spot, left to play before the NB I champion will be crowned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keane's first foray into management was with Indian Super League side ATK where he took charge for three games during 2018. He remained in the game but as an assistant, doubling up as backroom support for Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland and Championship club Middlesbrough before a break from coaching whilst undertaking qualifications to achieve his UEFA Pro Licence.

In 2023, Keane returned to the fore with Leeds as an assistant of Sam Allardyce's during the final four games of the Premier League season, but was unable to influence the team in a way that would keep the club in the top flight.

‘Fradi’ results during April:

Ferencvaros 3-1 Ujpest - Magyar Kupa QF

Ferencvaros 2-0 Ujpest - NB I

Zalaegerszegi 0-2 Ferencvaros - NB I

Ferencvaros 7-0 Nyiregyhaza Spartacus - NB I

Ferencvaros 3-1 MTK Budapest - Magyar Kupa SF

MTK Budapest 2-3 Ferencvaros - NB I