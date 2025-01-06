Ex-Leeds United star Robbie Keane returns to management with new European job

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Leeds player and coach Robbie Keane is back in management.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United star and assistant coach Robbie Keane is back in management with a new European job.

Ex-Whites star Keane made a Leeds return back in May 2023 when brought in as part of new boss Sam Allardyce’s coaching staff in the club’s last-ditch attempt to avoid Premier League relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keane, Allardyce and fellow coach Karl Robinson all left the club following the club’s drop to the Championship but Keane later landed his first job in outright management with Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Keane left the club after one season in charge and the 44-year-old has now landed his second job in outright management as the new head coach of Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, replacing Pascal Jansen at the helm.

A statement from the club read: “We announce the successor to Dutchman Pascal Jansen to lead our 35-time champion and 24-time cup winner team, as the 146-time national team player of the Republic of Ireland Robbie Keane has signed on Monday.

“The new head coach arrived in Budapest on Sunday evening and will leave on Tuesday to join our team at the training camp in Spain.”