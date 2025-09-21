'Must admit' - Leeds United fans say the same thing about win at Wolves

Leeds United supporters have been having their say on Saturday's crucial Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The away end was bouncing at Molineux on Saturday afternoon as Leeds United came from a goal down against Wolverhampton Wanderers to rack up their first away win of the season.

There were just seven minutes on the clock when on-loan Girona midfielder Ladislav Krejci fired the hosts in front and appeared to have laid the foundations for a third consecutive away defeat for Daniel Farke and his players. However, Leeds rallied and got themselves back on level-terms just after the half-hour mark when Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home his first goal for the club and the Whites’ first in open play this season.

The former Everton man was at the heart of the action once again moments later when he won a free-kick on the edge of the hosts area that was gleefully crashed home by Anton Stach. Fellow summer signing Noah Okafor followed in Calvert-Lewin and Stach’s footsteps when he fired his first goal for the club just before half-time and that proved to be enough for the Whites to land only their second win of the season.

There were glorious scenes when the full-time whistle was blown as Farke and his squad took the acclaim from another impressive band of travelling support - and there was further celebration from supporters unable to make it to Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

What did Daniel Farke say about Leeds United’s win at Wolves?

Daniel Farke saw his side produce a great performance at Wolves. | Getty Images

Speaking to the YEP after the victory, the Whites boss said: "I would have preferred to dominate the second half a bit more but if necessary to show steel is also important," he said. "We've shown many clean sheets last season and really good defensive behaviours in every game except Arsenal. I think the first five game days proved we belong in this league, we can win games on this level. In four out of five games we've had a chance to win, we definitely weren't the worst side in those games. It's important to show consistency. Today we missed offensive options, we're a bit thin anyway. It's not easy for us but to score three goals is pretty good for the whole feeling."

What have Leeds United supporters said about the win at Wolves?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got his first Leeds United goal at Wolves. | Getty Images

Whites supporter Peter Thurston responded to the YEP’s full-time Facebook post saying: “Great result. Must admit, seeing Wolves on the bottom I wasn't expecting them to be so solid. It was a good test for us on the day. Onwards and upwards. MOT.”

Ayo Akinfe questioned: “Where would we be in the league if Farke had started with this line-up for every game this season?” and Tony Wilkinson said: “Well done, no complaints, Darlow must stay in goal. Hard working away performance, thats how it has to be this season, get the result.”

Christine Duval described the win as a ‘fantastic team performance’, Fiona Maclean said it was ‘a great all round performance’ and Marmo Ryan added ‘well for a few seasons we lacked threat at set pieces. Stach and Calvert Lewin have given us more bite.’

