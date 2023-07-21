Leeds United investor Jordan Spieth says he is firmly ‘emotionally involved’ in Leeds United amid his investment in the club.

The Whites were the subject of a takeover earlier this week, with 49ers Enterprises completing their purchase, taking full control having previously owned 40% of the club. The San Francisco 49ers owners are a powerhouse in US sport, but there are also a number of other high-profile investors involved at Elland Road.

One of those investors is golf superstar Spieth, who joined Justin Thomas in investing in the Yorkshire project, but Spieth hasn’t just invested his money.

Amid his participation in The Open Championship in Liverpool, Spieth has spoken about how he has become ‘emotionally invested’ in Leeds.

“It was brought to me last Fall, by a couple of guys that knew the 49ers guys really well, so I’ve been looking at it since then and cheering them on this year,” Spieth told the Yorkshire Post.

“Then they were relegated, we were waiting to see what the new structure of the deal would be, but it was going to take a lot for me not to be involved, I’d already gotten emotionally involved. Yeah, I’m excited, myself and JT we’ve been texting each other for six months now for every game, and even other games where we needed teams to lose.

“So it’ll be fun to keep track of them trying to get promoted.”

During The Open, fellow investor Thomas has found himself ina tricky scenario, hitting a nine on the 18th hole to get off to a disastrous start, leaving him on 11 above par at time of writing.

Confirming the investment just a couple of weeks ago in an interview with Sky Sports, Spieth said: “Relegation [from the Premier League] wasn’t ideal, but we got involved with the 49ers Group about purchasing a larger share and getting in with them doing things so successfully as they do everywhere they’ve touched.

“We thought it would be a cool opportunity. It’s a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road, and once we looked into it, we realised it could be really exciting. They [the 49ers Group] renegotiated after relegation, and it was possibly a better deal – as long as they can get promoted [back to the Premier League] soon.

