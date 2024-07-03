Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Archie Gray has left Leeds United to join Tottenham Hotspur for a fee that makes him the most expensive English teenager in history

Leeds United fans have spent the last day or so trying to come the terms with the sale of Archie Gray. The 18-year-old completed a £40m switch to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, with Joe Rodon going the opposite way and returning to Elland Road after spending last season on loan with the Whites.

Confirming Gray's exit, Leeds said they were 'heartbroken' to part ways with the midfielder and that sentiment was shared by the supporters, who had seen him excel over the last 12 months in a white shirt. Gray made his senior debut for the Whites on the opening day of last season and he went on to play a key role for the club over the course of the campaign under Daniel Farke.

Ultimately, Gray made 52 appearances for United last season, featuring in all but three games in all competitions and a majority of those outings came at right-back, with the youngster being asked to play out of position. He collected two assists and thought he'd scored his first goal in the win over Leicester City in February, only to see the effort ruled an own goal.

Gray has never played in the Premier League, but he is expected to be given chances next season and he'll be looking to kick on and take the next step in his career under Ange Postecoglou.

For Leeds fans the move was a bitter pill to swallow, and hundreds of supporters have reacted to a post by the Yorkshire Evening Post on Facebook asking for their reaction to the news and how it makes them feel about modern football. Here's a look at just some of the replies with the mood of the Whites' fanbase being summed up perfectly.

Bjorn Wirum: It’s sad, but it is what it is. It’s a good business decision and possibly the best one they could have made for the club as it stands at the moment. Especially with Rodon coming the other way.

Gary Wood: Gutted to see him go but if on the back of it we get players in so we get promotion then it will soften the blow ,I would rather him had another season with Leeds though.

David Griffin: Short career in football so good luck to him.

Lisa Green: Money makes a difference in football for sure, he will be great there but totally gutted he has gone.

John Green: I am not sure if I am in the minority, but think this lad will grow and grow. I think he will do well at Spurs and believe they have a bargain. Best of luck Archie.

Bobby Connell: ick, but unfortunately that's the way football has gone it's just a big money business, Best of luck to Archie hope it goes well for him.

Peter Clarke: Good on him. He’s just doing a job and he will always be Leeds. Best of luck Arch n c u next time.

Sam Gedney: Sad to see him go , he was one of our star players! I don’t think he will get played as much as he did with Leeds.

Mark Thaxter: Makes me feel giving up on modern football.

Matt Palmer: Football is a business and if we have a good squad I don’t care tbh as long as it gets us to where we need to be as a club still have a lot good solid players in our squad as it stands and it’s been 1 out 1 in with a good fee! Rodon was a steal at 10m.

Michael Brooke-Green: Good move for him I think and I think he will play regularly, and we have stability in defence with rodon signing for 4 years now, and money to ensure we stay within financial fair play rules although I didn’t want him to go I think it was the right decision by the club.

Roy Ferguson: The facts are we have to balance the books and pay attention to the financial rules that exist so when you have a player like Archie Gray they will always be a target for clubs above us in the pecking order and yes, I know we see ourselves as a big club but the facts are the facts. I hope it works out for the young man but we'll have to wait and see.