Leeds United fixtures selected for broadcast as EFL reveal trio of schedule changes
The EFL have confirmed their live television choices for the upcoming Championship season, up until the end of September as part of a commitment to announce all schedule changes for the first half of the campaign before it gets underway. Each EFL club is set to feature a minimum of three times in total until the end of September in the new broadcast deal with Sky Sports.
Leeds, whose season opener against Portsmouth will kick off at 12.30pm live on Sky, will feature again on television when they face West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley. The West Brom away game will now kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday August 17, while the trip to Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Friday August 23 with an 8pm kick off. And a clash with relegated Burnley is now due to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday September 14.
An EFL statement said: “Following the EFL’s Fixture Release Day and announcement of the broadcast selections for the opening weekend, this announcement provides fans and clubs further notice of schedule amendments. In addition, and prior to the start of the 2024/25 season, all TV selections will be confirmed for the period up to the FA Cup third round in early January. This is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs up to five months’ notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of the 2023/24 season. The League is committed to greater parity in the number of times that Clubs are selected for TV coverage across all competitions, with clubs set to feature more than 20 times per season on Sky Sports.”
