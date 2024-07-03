Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three of Leeds United’s early season fixtures have been selected for live broadcast including a Yorkshire derby.

The EFL have confirmed their live television choices for the upcoming Championship season, up until the end of September as part of a commitment to announce all schedule changes for the first half of the campaign before it gets underway. Each EFL club is set to feature a minimum of three times in total until the end of September in the new broadcast deal with Sky Sports.

Leeds, whose season opener against Portsmouth will kick off at 12.30pm live on Sky, will feature again on television when they face West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley. The West Brom away game will now kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday August 17, while the trip to Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Friday August 23 with an 8pm kick off. And a clash with relegated Burnley is now due to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday September 14.

