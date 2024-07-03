Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley have been without a head coach since Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich at the end of May

Former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is now in the frame to become Burnley's new manager, according to reports. There had been suggestions earlier in the week that Burnley had made an approach for Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand as they looked to bring their search for a manager to an end.

However, Football Insider are now reporting that the Clarets are in advanced talks with Parker. The report goes as far as to say that the club could be in a position to announce the appointment by the end of the week, although local news outlet Burnley Express insist that nothing is imminent.

Burnley, who are considered to be Leeds United’s main rivals for promotion to the Premier League this season, have been on the lookout for a new man to lead them through the upcoming Championship campaign since Vincent Kompany made the decision to leave Turf Moor in May to join up with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Kompany spent two seasons with the club and won promotion to the top flight in his first season. However, the Belgian couldn't keep the Clarets in the Premier League last season, ensuring they have dropped down to compete in the second tier once more.

A host of names have been linked with the role since Kompany's move to the Allianz Arena, with Frank Lampard and Liam Rosenior being amongst the early favourites, while the club were reportedly close to appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy last month. The Dutchman is now set to join up with Manchester United, though, as part of Erik ten Hag's backroom team.

Hjulmand became the next favourite for the position following Denmark's exit from Euro 2024, but it now seems as though Parker is the man Burnley want. The former England international has been a manager since 2019, taking charge of Fulham and leading them to promotion in his first season with the club.

He joined Bournemouth in 2021 and repeated the feat, leading the Cherries back to the Premier League in his first year at the club before leaving the Vitality Stadium following a 9-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League. Parker couldn't quite find as much success in his last role, though, winning just two of the 12 games he had in charge of Club Brugge.