Leeds United fans react to Luton Town referee selection as PGMOL double down on officials pick
Bramall has been selected by PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) to officiate Leeds' trip to Kenilworth Road this weekend.
The Sheffield-based referee announcement has courted controversy with some Leeds supporters given the nature of the Whites' ongoing push for the Championship title.
Ahead of this weekend's fixtures, Leeds trail league leaders Sheffield United by two points as the pair - along with third-place Burnley, level on 81 points with Leeds - go toe-to-toe.
While there is no suggestion Bramall is a supporter of the Bramall Lane club, the Select Group One referee has never taken charge of, or been a member of an officiating team which has presided over a Sheffield United or Sheffield Wednesday match.
While Bramall tends to officiate Premier League fixtures, this week he is scheduled for Leeds' outing at Kenilworth Road, as is often the case for top flight referees dropping down temporarily to fill vacancies in the Football League.
Leeds supporters may well have concerns regarding the origin of Saturday's match official, however, referees in England are held to the highest standard of professionalism and are likely to be increasingly under the microscope of PGMOL assessors in the wake of recent publicity surrounding a suspended match official.
Recently, Leeds were due to be officiated by Sheffield-based Craig Pawson, before the referee was required on UEFA duties, causing him to be replaced by Stuart Attwell for the Whites' fixture against Sunderland.
Evidently, PGMOL see no issue selecting a Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA referee for matches involving Leeds, even with the pressing situation at the summit of the Championship taken into account.
This weekend, Bramall will be aided by assistants Mark Scholes and Craig Taylor as well as fourth official Neil Hair.
