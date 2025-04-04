Seven huge games will now decide United’s automatic promotion fate, starting with Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off against Luton at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters and Whites are facing very different battles at opposite ends of the Championship table, Leeds second but Luton second-bottom. Luton, though, actually sit six places higher than Leeds in the Championship form table taken over the last five games, Matt Bloomfield’s side having amassed ten points from their last five but Daniel Farke’s Whites taking just six. Luton, who have won three of their last five, have also turned a corner of late despite a host of injuries and the Hatters now also have players coming back – as too do Farke’s Whites. Farke provided extensive team news updates at Thursday’s pre-match press conference – at which he revealed that keeper Illan Meslier would be dropped and replaced by Karl Darlow after his latest calamity between the sticks. There were also updates on six others. Here, we run through the injury news from both camps ahead of a massive fixture for both sides.
1. Ao Tanaka (back)
Whites star Tanaka dropped to the bench for last weekend's hosting of Swansea City having been away on international duty with Japan. The midfielder was eventually brought on two minutes before the hour mark to big cheers and boss Farke said at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Tanaka was now fully fit for selection. Photo: George Wood
2. Junior Firpo (back)
In the same boat as Tanaka, Whites left back Firpo also dropping to the bench against Swansea having been away on international duty with the Dominican Republic and having been one of the last players to return to Thorp Arch on Thursday afternoon. Firpo, though, was brought on in the 72nd minute and is also now fully back available. Farke said: "Good for Junior and Ao not to risk injuries, they are fully fit for selection." Photo: Harry Murphy
3. Reece Burke (back)
Luton centre-back Burke had been out since suffering a quad injury in November but the 28-year-old made his return as a late substitute in the 2-1 win at Cardiff City before the international break. Having been an unused sub for the following goalless draw at home to Middlesbrough, Burke was then handed his first start since November in the weekend's 1-0 win at Hull City. The defender had not started since lining up for November's 3-0 defeat at Elland Road, above. Photo: Nigel French
4. Amari'i Bell (back)
Hatters left back Bell was a doubt for last weekend's trip to Hull having suffered a knee injury whilst on international duty with Jamaica but the defender went straight back into the starting line up and played the full duration of the 1-0 win for his side. Photo: George Wood
5. Tahith Chong (back)
Luton's former Manchester United attacking midfielder Chong had been out since suffering a hamstring injury towards the end of January's 2-1 defeat at QPR but the 25-year-old returned the bench for last weekend's clash at Hull and made his comeback as a half-time substitute in the 1-0 success. Photo: Ryan Pierse
6. Patrick Bamford (back)
Whites no 9 Bamford has yet to feature since injuring his hamstring in the New Year's Day draw against Blackburn Rovers but boss Daniel Farke said at Thursday's pre-match press conference that the striker was now back in the mix having recently returned to training. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
