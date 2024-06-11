Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United fans have flocked to Elland Road all season to watch Daniel Farke’s exciting young side.

Leeds United supporters can boast a major contribution to a record-breaking campaign for the English Football League (EFL), which was the highest-attended league body in Europe during the 2023/24 season.

More than 21.5million fans walked through the turnstiles of clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two, placing the EFL above Germany’s two-tiered Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga totals. Over half of that figure has come from the Championship, with more than 12.7million attending games - more than La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

A significant portion of that figure will have come from Leeds supporters, with Elland Road’s average attendance of 35,988 second only in the Championship to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. That Leeds played two more games than the Black Cats due to their play-off campaign means there were more Whites supporters than any other team present at fixtures over the season.

EFL Chief Executive, Trevor Birch said: “The 2023/24 numbers - not just in stadiums, but inside homes all around the world – are tangible proof that our competitions now rank among some of the most exciting and popular in European football. To be the highest attended league body in Europe is testament to our League and Clubs.

“It really is a remarkable feat when you consider the quality of players and football on show across the continent. These numbers are not only a result of the strength and depth of the EFL but also highlight the importance of the football pyramid and the reasons why we need to protect it.”

Leeds fans will know all too well that Elland Road was regularly at full capacity this season as supporters flocked to back Daniel Farke’s men on their quest for promotion. And tens of thousands then flocked to London at the end of May for the play-off final, ultimately tasting defeat at the hands of Southampton.

In another major achievement aided by Leeds fans, the Championship play-off final recorded a higher attendance (85,862) than the FA Cup final clash between Manchester United and Manchester City 24 hours beforehand (84,814). Unfortunately, those who travelled down from West Yorkshire were not able to celebrate.

The Championship also enjoyed record-breaking figures regarding television figures, with an average of 333,000 viewers for each fixture within the United Kingdom alone. Farke’s promotion-chasing side were a clear favourite for broadcasters over the season, having been shown live on TV 35 times including all of their last eight games during the regular season and play-offs.