Leeds United’s first major transfer decision looks to have come before the summer window even opens, with Brenden Aaronson set to remain at Elland Road after returning from his loan spell at Union Berlin. The Yorkshire Evening Post reported on Monday morning that after positive talks with manager Daniel Farke, the 23-year-old has decided to play a role in next season’s Championship promotion push.

Aaronson was one of several Leeds players to force an exit on loan after relegation from the Premier League, with the American among the first to leave just days after that final-day defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. And he certainly wasn’t the last, with a total of 17 stars leaving permanently, on loan or as free agents over the following months.

Below, the YEP has taken a look at how each of those 17 summer exits has got one over the past 10-12 months, and there could even be a few more returning to West Yorkshire in the near future.

1 . Joel Robles Contract at Leeds expired last summer and he joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah. A consistent starter for his new side, with 15 clean sheets in 33 league appearances.

2 . Cody Drameh Another strange season on loan for the once highly-regarded full-back, who saw his Birmingham City side relegated. Returned to Leeds and has been offered a new contract, albeit only to ensure the club receive compensation when he moves on, as is expected.

3 . Rasmus Kristensen Not impressed in the same way Llorente has in Rome and wasn't even included in their Europa League squad. Played 29 times in Serie A - 19 of them starts - but looks set to return to Leeds once he has represented Denmark at Euro 2024. Decision will be made on his future later into the summer.

4 . Robin Koch Joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan and impressed enough to earn a three-year permanent deal, essentially leaving Leeds as a free agent with his contract up this summer. Named in the Germany squad for this summer's European Championships.

5 . Diego Llorente Joined Roma on loan for the second time last summer, having initially gone there in January 2023. The Spanish international is well-liked by manager Daniele De Rossi and a regular starter. Could easily join the Serie A side permanently this summer.