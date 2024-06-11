Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest Championship transfer news as Leeds United’s rivals do business

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and it promises to be a hectic period for Championship clubs. Deals are already being done in the second tier but the window will officially open on June 14 allowing clubs to step up their summer transfer plans.

Leeds United are yet to add to Daniel Farke's squad but they will be pushing to secure some fresh faces over the summer in the hope of kicking on and claiming promotion next season. Before the transfer window opens and begins to gather pace, here's a look at what Leeds' rivals are doing in the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley man set to leave

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have agreed personal terms with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer specialist claims an initial £15m deal is due to be put to Burnley, with the two clubs yet to reach an agreement.

However, it seems the transfer is in a position to progress swiftly once Newcastle and Burnley have shaken hands on a fee. Romano claims Manchester City will be entitled to 20 per cent of the money Burnley receive as part of the deal that took the goalkeeper to Turf Moor from the Premier League champions.

Trafford, who was cut from Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 last week, joined the Clarets for a similar price last summer and made 28 appearances in the Premier League last season. However, he couldn't prevent the club from being relegated from the top flight, keeping just two clean sheets under Vincent Kompany.

Should he complete the switch to St James' Park, the 21-year-old will be expected to compete with Nick Pope for a starting spot under Eddie Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Luton man finds new club

Former Luton Town man Luke Berry has already found a new club following his release from Kenilworth Road. Berry is a free agent and according to the South London Press, he will put pen to paper on a deal with League One club Charlton Athletic, where he will be reunited with his former Luton manager Nathan Jones.

Berry joined Luton in 2017 when they were still in League Two and he played a key role in the club's rise through the divisions to the top flight. He made 17 Premier League appearances last season and scored two goals.

Berry was one of several senior players released by the Hatters following their relegation, with Dan Potts and Fred Onyedinma leaving the club, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday's Arsenal man competition

Sheffield Wednesday are facing stiff competition from Club Brugge in their pursuit of Arsenal striker Mika Biereth. The Star reported last month that Biereth was one the Owls were looking at this summer having shown an interest in him in January.

Sturm Graz pipped the Yorkshire side to his signing on that occasion with the forward bagging nine goals in 22 appearances as the club won the Austrian Bundesliga. However, it seems Biereith is wanted on the continent once more with reports suggesting Brugge have identified the Denmark youth international as a target.