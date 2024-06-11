Leeds United rivals see 'terms agreed' for £15m man as Sheffield Wednesday dealt transfer blow
The summer transfer window is fast approaching and it promises to be a hectic period for Championship clubs. Deals are already being done in the second tier but the window will officially open on June 14 allowing clubs to step up their summer transfer plans.
Leeds United are yet to add to Daniel Farke's squad but they will be pushing to secure some fresh faces over the summer in the hope of kicking on and claiming promotion next season. Before the transfer window opens and begins to gather pace, here's a look at what Leeds' rivals are doing in the transfer window.
Burnley man set to leave
Newcastle United have agreed personal terms with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer specialist claims an initial £15m deal is due to be put to Burnley, with the two clubs yet to reach an agreement.
However, it seems the transfer is in a position to progress swiftly once Newcastle and Burnley have shaken hands on a fee. Romano claims Manchester City will be entitled to 20 per cent of the money Burnley receive as part of the deal that took the goalkeeper to Turf Moor from the Premier League champions.
Trafford, who was cut from Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 last week, joined the Clarets for a similar price last summer and made 28 appearances in the Premier League last season. However, he couldn't prevent the club from being relegated from the top flight, keeping just two clean sheets under Vincent Kompany.
Should he complete the switch to St James' Park, the 21-year-old will be expected to compete with Nick Pope for a starting spot under Eddie Howe.
Ex-Luton man finds new club
Former Luton Town man Luke Berry has already found a new club following his release from Kenilworth Road. Berry is a free agent and according to the South London Press, he will put pen to paper on a deal with League One club Charlton Athletic, where he will be reunited with his former Luton manager Nathan Jones.
Berry joined Luton in 2017 when they were still in League Two and he played a key role in the club's rise through the divisions to the top flight. He made 17 Premier League appearances last season and scored two goals.
Berry was one of several senior players released by the Hatters following their relegation, with Dan Potts and Fred Onyedinma leaving the club, too.
Wednesday's Arsenal man competition
Sheffield Wednesday are facing stiff competition from Club Brugge in their pursuit of Arsenal striker Mika Biereth. The Star reported last month that Biereth was one the Owls were looking at this summer having shown an interest in him in January.
Sturm Graz pipped the Yorkshire side to his signing on that occasion with the forward bagging nine goals in 22 appearances as the club won the Austrian Bundesliga. However, it seems Biereith is wanted on the continent once more with reports suggesting Brugge have identified the Denmark youth international as a target.
Wednesday may have their work cut out if they are to beat off competition from the Champions League outfit and add the forward to their ranks then it seems.