Leeds United’s fans have their say on the weekend’s walloping of Cardiff City.

Leeds United recorded their biggest victory since the Don Revie days when battering Cardiff City 7-0 - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday afternoon’s incredible Championship victory including praise for a player ‘too good’ for the Championship, fresh promotion race prediction and the saluting of a useful Whites extra.

NEIL GREWER

Two songs sum up this game…'The Magnificent Seven' (the Clash) followed by the South Stand singing: ‘Who put the ball in the Cardiff net…..half the ******* team did’.

In summary – six different scorers, three assists each by Junior Firpo and Dan James, a magnificent solo goal by substitute Willy Gnonto, four goal involvements from Joel Piroe, 29 shots on goal, a big chance missed by Largie Ramazani, and a decent save from monsieur Meslier.

And all against a team unbeaten in seven games and near the top of the form table.

It has been 53 years since Elland Road witnessed such a demolition (against Southampton) and this was every bit as good.

This was a magnificent team performance with every player on the top of his game and boss Daniel Farke was able to make his five desired substitutions which rested players but maintained the team dynamic.

We witnessed confidence-boosting goals for Piroe, Gnonto, Matteo Joseph and Brenden Aaronson.

Farke’s Leeds machine rolls on. All in all, the match can be best summed in the words of another song…‘Perfect Day’.

Man of the match: Dan James.

ANDY RHODES

It’s been 53 years since Leeds United fans have seen a result this dominating go in their favour.

There have been several opportunities to put more goals past opposing teams this season but, after going comfortably in front, Daniel Farke’s side have saved their energy.

After this, the goal difference looks even more commanding at +41, which could come in very useful at the end of the season.

From defence to attack, this was the perfect performance and it is difficult to single out one player above the rest.

Dan James is too good for this division, while Manor Solomon bagged himself another goal.

Junior Firpo’s return was always a major factor in the win, notching three assists.

Unlike previous games this season, this was a clinical performance with even the substitutes getting in on the act.

Other sides may have made player signings in January but Leeds have laid down a warning to rivals. They might be able to do it without reinforcements.

Man of the match: Dan James.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds United have been the best team in the Championship this season, but until now, we had never really steamrollered anyone.

Last season we often looked a class act too and we all expected we’d hammer someone at some point but it never happened.

Finally, against Cardiff City, a team in good form of late themselves, Leeds put the record straight.

At last, everything came right in the same game and the result was as one-sided an encounter as you are ever likely to see.

This was our biggest win for 53 years, 53 years since the great Don Revie side demolished Southampton by the same 7-0 scoreline, just a couple of weeks after we similarly outclassed Manchester United 5-1. Folks of my age remember those games fondly, captured forever by the Match of the Day cameras.

Cardiff were simply outplayed and outworked, our relentless press putting the Bluebirds under pressure whenever they had the ball and then, having won it back, we were supremely clinical in front of goal.

We have to remember it is only three points. But, if we continue to be as efficient as this, then surely we will get our just reward in May.

Man of the match: Dan James.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds produced a ‘masterclass’ as they thumped Cardiff City 7-0.

It is the first time they have beaten a team by this scoreline since Southampton were beaten back in 1972 by the great Don Revie side.

Leeds were two up in under 15 minutes. Dan James assisting Brendan Aaronson and Manor Solomon.

Cardiff – unbeaten in eight games – hardly got a kick as attack after attack threatened more goals.

The second half was exactly the same with James getting the goal his performance deserved, then Joel Piroe rolled in a penalty to make it four.

James was replaced by Willy Gnonto and the winger made it 5-0. Mateo Joseph netted to make it six with Piroe finishing the scoring in injury time.

Leeds fans have been waiting a very long time for their team to put their dominance onto the scoreboard and by goodness it was worth the wait to see a team totally dominated and beaten so handsomely. It will be interesting to see if the next couple of days brings in at least one player.

The latest linked is Cameron Archer but Southampton seem very reluctant to do business with Leeds unless they get a replacement forward in. This may go right to the last hours of the window.

Man of the match: The whole team.

MIKE GILL

This was the kind of Elland Road scoreline that United have been threatening for a while. An early lead started the proceedings, and this time, all the stars were aligned to produce a real treat for Whites fans.

The first half was the Dan James show. Dan dazzled his countrymen with his lightning runs, fancy footwork, and accurate passing.

He jinked past Jack Alnwick twice before giving Brenden Aaronson the simple task of slotting in the first.

A great cross, this time from the right, set up Manor Solomon at the far post for number two.

The little Welshman took his own reward early in the second half when the other star provider Junior Firpo sent in a great pass from the left.

The second period was great fun to watch and importantly provided confidence-boosting goals for players who have been missing from the scoresheet lately.

First, Joel Piroe from the penalty spot after James had been brought down.

Then, a fine individual effort from Willy Gnonto before Mateo Joseph and Piroe both benefited from Firpo assists to make the final score 7-0.

The seven-goal margin did not flatter the Whites.

Man of the match: Dan James.