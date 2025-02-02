Incredible new Leeds United verdict in bookies' fresh predicted final Championship table after Cardiff City romp and Burnley blow but Sheffield United boost and new Sunderland chance

Leeds United gave their promotion hopes a huge boost by battering Cardiff City – and the bookies have cast a fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final Championship table.

Leeds went into the weekend with a three-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but the gap has now been extended by another two points. As Leeds absolutely walloped Cardiff City 7-0, third-placed Burnley were held to yet another goalless draw at Portsmouth, leaving Scott Parker’s Clarets five points behind the table-topping Whites.

Second-placed Sheffield United, though, stayed within two points of Daniel Farke’s Whites as they recorded a 1-0 victory at Derby County. Burnley’s draw also offers a new chance for fourth-placed Sunderland to close in when they visit Middlesbrough on Monday night. In a clear breakaway top four, the Black Cats are three points behind Burnley but now with a game in hand.

The weekend’s fresh twists have all led to changes in the bookmakers’ betting markets and an incredible new Leeds view. Here, in reverse order, is their new predicted table from bottom to top, featuring incredible new Leeds promotion odds and with prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-14.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-14.

Relegation odds: 13-8 (odds on with some firms and as short as 5-6).

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 13-8 (odds on with some firms and as short as 5-6).

Relegation odds: 13-8.

3. 22nd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 13-8.

Relegation odds: 13-8 (with three firms).

4. 21st: Derby County

Relegation odds: 13-8 (with three firms).

Relegation odds: 4-1 (but now as short as 5-2 with some firms).

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 4-1 (but now as short as 5-2 with some firms).

Relegation odds: 4-1.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 4-1.

