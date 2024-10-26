Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke believes that Leeds United’s defensive solidity could be key to glory in the Championship this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 0-0 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate was tinged with disappointment for Farke because his side did create chances that could have given them a third consecutive victory.

The Whites were comfortable for the most part, even if Bristol City presented a physical and awkward challenge in the first half. Once Leeds settled they took over in possession and had almost all of the play and territory in the second half, without finding a breakthrough. Willy Gnonto and Daniel James had the game’s best two opportunities but neither found the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke was without Junior Firpo and Largie Ramazani through suspension and injury respectively and replaced them with Sam Byram and Daniel James, though the Welshman spent most of his time on the right flank with Willy Gnonto on the left. Gnonto was a standout performer in the first half but struggled to make the same in-roads after the break, while Manor Solomon came off the bench on 70 minutes and failed to shine.

The positives, beyond a point on the road, included how little joy the hosts enjoyed in the final third. Farke sees that as vital if Leeds are to achieve promotion this season.

“Overall when I have to judge the first 12 games after a wild, crazy first game what we have delivered has been rock solid,” he said. “I have the feeling that the best defence in the league always goes up. We want to be the best defence, we've added many clean sheets but you always have to stay awake, if you do one step less, if an offensive player works less, if there is an injury, the momentum can change quick. I think it's too soon to praise our defence yet, just 12 games gone. But if you can keep going with this solidity it will be a key topic in order to have something to cheer about at the end of the season.”

Farke saw Leeds’ main issue at the other end of the pitch in Saturday’s early kick-off but he was generally satisfied with the overall performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A bit disappointed I would say because obviously we always play in order to win it, not just not to lose, we're highly motivated to add three more points,” he said. “We were respectful, we knew about their really decent home record, really good side. I think we did more than enough to win this difficult away game. It was under difficult circumstances, when I have a look at the objective datas we're there with 70 per cent possession, so many shots, 10 times more xG than they did, didn't allow them one proper chance. We created more than enough to score not just one goal. We were a bit wasteful in front of goal I have to say. Statistic wise, really dominant, really good game. We were not at our very best today, sometimes a bit slow in the head, we started a bit slow and more or less stepped up and improved.

“The circumstances were not the easiest, third game in eight days, injuries, can't rotate that much, pitch was not the easiest so was all a bit scruffy. We had a really solid away performance and normally a performance that should earn you three points. All a bit untidy. Willy's chance, Mateo's chance, so many good situations. That's more or less the only thing I can complain about. I'm pleased we didn't lose our nerve or panic, we were really rock solid, another clean sheet, point on the road is always a solid result. I'm still a bit disappointed.”