Leeds United face Italian giants AC Milan in their final pre-season friendly in Dublin today.

Leeds United face Serie A giants AC Milan in their final pre-season friendly in Dublin today - but what are the coverage details?

After summer tests against Manchester United, SC Verl, SC Paderborn and most recently Villarreal, Daniel Farke’s Premier League-bound Whites now face a huge clash against Milan in a 3pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin today.

Milan finished last season’s Serie A campaign in eighth place but better is expected this time around from Massimiliano Allegri’s side who are generally fourth-favourites for the title behind Napoli, Inter Milan and Juventus.

A TV ‘first’ for Leeds in last friendly of the summer

Milan, who also face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tomorrow, now take in the first of two friendlies in two days against Leeds and the 3pm kick-off against Farke’s Whites is being broadcast by Premier Sports 1 as well as LUTV.

With Premier Sports 1 showing the game, the contest is the first and only Leeds pre-season friendly of the summer being broadcast on TV, albeit on a channel that requires an extra subscription to view - details of which can be found HERE.

Premier Sports 1 is Sky channel 412 and Virgin 551.

Leeds United’s LUTV channel is also broadcasting the game which fans in the UK and Ireland and selected territories can watch if purchasing a one-off Match Pass at a cost of £4.99.

Bryn Law will be joined by Tony Dorigo on commentary. To purchase the pass, visit the link HERE