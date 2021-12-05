@EastStandUpper: Eddie Gray is basically an entire fanbase's fifth grandparent....

@MarkOBrienEsq: Who needs John Lewis when you’ve got John Lukic?

@RyanJDay: We all knew @LukeAyling_8 was a great actor, having seen years of the flop, but he’s really turned it up a notch here! Could be the new Vinny Jones.

@JBEddison: We’ve gone all John Lewis and I wasn’t emotionally prepared for it.

@HeppellTron: Awwww made me proper smile this. Lovely.

@lufc_eric: What an emotional video, those cameos made my day. I love Eddie so much.

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray waves to fans. Pic: Stu Forster

@Brownie89: Leeds producing the best Christmas advert I’ve seen for a long time.

@JonnyChick_: HAND THE OSCAR OVER NOW.

@StevieBiff: This is class.

@Joel_Anderson_1: Leeds United taking John Lewis’s crown now… what a time to be alive!

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips prepares to play Crystal Palace. Pic: George Wood

@Dondons87Donna: I’m not going to hide the fact I got rather choked up at this advert. #FamilyIsEverything #Believe #Lufc I love my club.

@J0nkahuna: We cry when we want, We cry when we want, We're Leeds United, We cry when we want. Bravo!

@LUFCaitf: We definitely need magic in December.

@Jayne_Aspinall: How beautiful is this?

Luke Ayling and Rodrigo also star in the Whites' Christmas advert. Pic: Rui Viera

@Bekkascottx: Made me want to cry, this.

@Louis18sw1: It’s actually better and more Christmassy than the Coca Cola advert and I’m here for it.

@Sazzybm: Everyone needs to see this.

@Emz_OD: OMG. Not emotionally prepared for that this morning!!!

@Paul_Willow1: Right in the feels, well done @LUFC.