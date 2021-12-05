Leeds United fans delighted as Eddie Gray and Kalvin Phillips star in Whites Christmas advert
Leeds United legend Eddie Gray joined Kalvin Phillips, Luke Ayling and Rodrigo in front of the camera as the Whites released a moving Christmas advert. Here's what fans had to say:
@EastStandUpper: Eddie Gray is basically an entire fanbase's fifth grandparent....
@MarkOBrienEsq: Who needs John Lewis when you’ve got John Lukic?
@RyanJDay: We all knew @LukeAyling_8 was a great actor, having seen years of the flop, but he’s really turned it up a notch here! Could be the new Vinny Jones.
@JBEddison: We’ve gone all John Lewis and I wasn’t emotionally prepared for it.
@HeppellTron: Awwww made me proper smile this. Lovely.
@lufc_eric: What an emotional video, those cameos made my day. I love Eddie so much.
@Brownie89: Leeds producing the best Christmas advert I’ve seen for a long time.
@JonnyChick_: HAND THE OSCAR OVER NOW.
@StevieBiff: This is class.
@Joel_Anderson_1: Leeds United taking John Lewis’s crown now… what a time to be alive!
@Dondons87Donna: I’m not going to hide the fact I got rather choked up at this advert. #FamilyIsEverything #Believe #Lufc I love my club.
@J0nkahuna: We cry when we want, We cry when we want, We're Leeds United, We cry when we want. Bravo!
@LUFCaitf: We definitely need magic in December.
@Jayne_Aspinall: How beautiful is this?
@Bekkascottx: Made me want to cry, this.
@Louis18sw1: It’s actually better and more Christmassy than the Coca Cola advert and I’m here for it.
@Sazzybm: Everyone needs to see this.
@Emz_OD: OMG. Not emotionally prepared for that this morning!!!
@Paul_Willow1: Right in the feels, well done @LUFC.
