Leeds United fans release album of Elland Road songs and chants to raise money for the Academy and Foundation

The album, comprising 3-discs of more than 200 songs and chants from the terraces dating back to the 1960s, aims to preserve the rich heritage of the club for the future.

The songs have been recorded by Heidi Haigh, Gary Edwards, Mick Hewitt and Tony Winstanley, who have each followed Leeds United home and away for more than fifty years.

‘Leeds United We’ll Support You Evermore – We’ve Only Got One Song’ will be released on Sunday December 5 and makes the perfect Christmas present.

The record is available for a minimum donation of ten pounds, with all profits going to the Leeds United Academy and Foundation once the costs have been covered.

The project has been praised by Leeds-born actor Ralph Ineson, star of The Office and Game of Thrones and a life-long supporter of the Whites.

‘I think this is an amazing project,” Ineson said. “Our club has a long and proud history, with a rich heritage of music and humour that is unmatched.”

Leeds-born actor Ralph Ineson with his copy of ‘Leeds United We’ll Support You Evermore – We’ve Only Got One Song’. Pic: Heidi Haigh

“It’s great that these chants and songs have been recorded for posterity.

"I hope every loyal Leeds United fan will support this fantastic project.”

Heidi Haigh, who co-ordinated the project, explained the group's decision to produce the collection.

‘Many opposition fans say we only have one song, but the CDs we’ve produced shows that this is a myth with over 200 recorded,” Haigh said.

The front cover of ‘Leeds United We’ll Support You Evermore – We’ve Only Got One Song’. Pic: Heidi Haigh

“History has been made with this unique project, which is the first of its kind.

“It has been my ambition to record all the old Leeds songs from the terraces for many years.

“After four years of sheer determination and resilience, to see the project through with a group of likeminded Leeds United fans, is a fantastic achievement."

‘Leeds United We’ll Support You Evermore – We’ve Only Got One Song’ will be available to buy directly from Haigh in the backroom of the Old Peacock between 11.30am and 1pm on matchdays, starting with the Brentford clash on Sunday.

Heidi Haigh, Gary Edwards, Mick Hewitt and Tony Winstanley outside Elland Road. Pic: Heidi Haigh.

Alternatively, you can order one to be posted to you by emailing Mick Hewitt at [email protected]