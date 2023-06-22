The announcement of Leeds United’s Championship fixtures for the upcoming season has caught the attention of fans, in particular a 'brutal' bit of scheduling for February.

The Whites will begin their Championship campaign on August 6 with the visit of Cardiff City to Elland Road before travelling to Birmingham City and then hosting West Brom. The season ends with fellow Premier League relegation side Southampton coming to Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other notable fixtures come in the visit of Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road on September 2 with a return trip to Hillsborough on March 9. Leeds travel to Leicester City on November 4 with a return fixture on February 24.

Leeds supporters have begun planning their travels and weekends away to far-flung parts of the country including Swansea and Plymouth, with those two away trips planned in the space of five days.

The club are scheduled to play Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium on February 13 and then Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on February 17.

Leeds United supporters are going to have a busy February of travelling (Image: Getty Images)

Fans reacting to the tricky week of away trips labelled the organisation "a bit brutal" and a "disgrace" with some managing to see the hilarity in trekking up and down the country twice in a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: "Swansea and Plymouth away in same week. Championship is a right laugh isn't it."

Another added: "Dear @EFL thank you for thinking about away supporters as usual. Swansea away on the Tuesday, Plymouth away Saturday. Same week. In February. Nice easy trips from Leeds. Too much to add a filter stopping this situation for all teams??"