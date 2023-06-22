Leeds United Championship fixtures revealed with old rivals on day one and promotion clash to end
The Whites’ fixture list has been published by the EFL and the first surprise is that they haven’t been handed the Friday night television game on the opening weekend, waiting until the Sunday to kick off their campaign instead.
After Cardiff it’s a trip to Birmingham City for a reunion with Tyler Roberts, who was sold to the Blues this week, and then West Bromwich Albion will be the visitors to Elland Road. Ipswich Town will welcome Leeds on August 26 to round off the first month’s league programme.
Leeds’ festive fixture period will begin with a home game against Ipswich Town on December 23 and on Boxing Day they will travel to Preston North End. It’s West Brom again on December 29 and Birmingham City, at home, on New Year’s Day.
The season ends with a potential promotion clash with fellow relegated side Southampton at Elland Road. A first Yorkshire derby of the season is at home too, when Sheffield Wednesday visit on September 2. Trips to Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle within a four-day February spell are perhaps the unkindest element of the fixture list.
06/08/2023 14:30 Leeds United v Cardiff City
12/08/2023 15:00 Birmingham City v Leeds United
19/08/2023 15:00 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
26/08/2023 15:00 Ipswich Town v Leeds United
02/09/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday
16/09/2023 15:00 Millwall v Leeds United
20/09/2023 19:45 Hull City v Leeds United
23/09/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Watford
30/09/2023 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United
04/10/2023 19:45 Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers
07/10/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Bristol City
21/10/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Leeds United
25/10/2023 19:45 Stoke City v Leeds United
28/10/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Huddersfield Town
04/11/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Leeds United
11/11/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
25/11/2023 15:00 Rotherham United v Leeds United
29/11/2023 19:45 Leeds United v Swansea City
02/12/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Middlesbrough
09/12/2023 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United
12/12/2023 19:45 Sunderland v Leeds United
16/12/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Coventry City
23/12/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Ipswich Town
26/12/2023 15:00 Preston North End v Leeds United
29/12/2023 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United
01/01/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Birmingham City
13/01/2024 15:00 Cardiff City v Leeds United
20/01/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Preston North End
27/01/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Norwich City
03/02/2024 15:00 Bristol City v Leeds United
10/02/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Rotherham United
13/02/2024 19:45 Swansea City v Leeds United
17/02/2024 15:00 Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United
24/02/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Leicester City
02/03/2024 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Leeds United
05/03/2024 19:45 Leeds United v Stoke City
09/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United
16/03/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Millwall
29/03/2024 15:00 Watford v Leeds United
01/04/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Hull City
06/04/2024 15:00 Coventry City v Leeds United
09/04/2024 19:45 Leeds United v Sunderland
13/04/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers
20/04/2024 15:00 Middlesbrough v Leeds United
27/04/2024 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United
04/05/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Southampton