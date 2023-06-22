The Whites’ fixture list has been published by the EFL and the first surprise is that they haven’t been handed the Friday night television game on the opening weekend, waiting until the Sunday to kick off their campaign instead.

After Cardiff it’s a trip to Birmingham City for a reunion with Tyler Roberts, who was sold to the Blues this week, and then West Bromwich Albion will be the visitors to Elland Road. Ipswich Town will welcome Leeds on August 26 to round off the first month’s league programme.

Leeds’ festive fixture period will begin with a home game against Ipswich Town on December 23 and on Boxing Day they will travel to Preston North End. It’s West Brom again on December 29 and Birmingham City, at home, on New Year’s Day.

The season ends with a potential promotion clash with fellow relegated side Southampton at Elland Road. A first Yorkshire derby of the season is at home too, when Sheffield Wednesday visit on September 2. Trips to Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle within a four-day February spell are perhaps the unkindest element of the fixture list.

06/08/2023 14:30 Leeds United v Cardiff City

12/08/2023 15:00 Birmingham City v Leeds United

19/08/2023 15:00 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

PROMOTION BID - Both Leeds United and Leicester City will be seeking to escape the Championship at the first time of asking next season. Pic: Getty

26/08/2023 15:00 Ipswich Town v Leeds United

02/09/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

16/09/2023 15:00 Millwall v Leeds United

20/09/2023 19:45 Hull City v Leeds United

23/09/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Watford

30/09/2023 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United

04/10/2023 19:45 Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers

07/10/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Bristol City

21/10/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Leeds United

25/10/2023 19:45 Stoke City v Leeds United

28/10/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Huddersfield Town

04/11/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Leeds United

11/11/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

25/11/2023 15:00 Rotherham United v Leeds United

29/11/2023 19:45 Leeds United v Swansea City

02/12/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Middlesbrough

09/12/2023 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United

12/12/2023 19:45 Sunderland v Leeds United

16/12/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Coventry City

23/12/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Ipswich Town

26/12/2023 15:00 Preston North End v Leeds United

29/12/2023 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United

01/01/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Birmingham City

13/01/2024 15:00 Cardiff City v Leeds United

20/01/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Preston North End

27/01/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Norwich City

03/02/2024 15:00 Bristol City v Leeds United

10/02/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Rotherham United

13/02/2024 19:45 Swansea City v Leeds United

17/02/2024 15:00 Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United

24/02/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Leicester City

02/03/2024 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Leeds United

05/03/2024 19:45 Leeds United v Stoke City

09/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

16/03/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Millwall

29/03/2024 15:00 Watford v Leeds United

01/04/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Hull City

06/04/2024 15:00 Coventry City v Leeds United

09/04/2024 19:45 Leeds United v Sunderland

13/04/2024 15:00 Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers

20/04/2024 15:00 Middlesbrough v Leeds United

27/04/2024 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United